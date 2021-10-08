Kyrie, Dame, Beal, Simmons, Fox in 1 Trade? Imagining Absurd 5-Team Blockbuster

0 of 6

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Russell Westbrook trade and Ben Simmons' holdout aside, this NBA offseason just wasn't wild enough.

We didn't see many blockbuster trades, there wasn't a ton of cap space out there, and this free-agency class was relatively light on star power.

So, on the eve of the regular season, let's put our imagination caps on and look at a five-team blockbuster that would shake up five teams, both conferences and multiple All-Stars.

Rest assured, we're aware of the unlikelihood of something similar to the following deal actually happening. Beyond the complexity of any five-team deal, teams like the Portland Trail Blazers or Washington Wizards may understandably be eager to see how adjusted rosters perform in 2021-22.

Kyrie Irving, meanwhile, might just call it a career if he's traded. At least that's what Fox Sports' Nick Wright reported.

"There are a handful of Kyrie trades that potentially make sense for the Nets," Wright tweeted in September. "Kyrie’s agents have made it known that Kyrie would simply *retire from the NBA* if Brooklyn were to trade him."

Of course, Irving responded to that post by calling Wright "A Puppet," but that report and potential issues of availability could certainly affect Irving's trade value.

Still, even with reality operating as the ultimate caveat, we dove headfirst into the trade machine, future drafts and the absurdity of moving Kyrie, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Simmons and De'Aaron Fox in a single trade.