Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor and MoreOctober 7, 2021
Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor and More
With Crown Jewel and Survivor Series in the not-so-distant future, it's only natural for WWE rumors to kick up in earnest.
Don't forget the eventful draft that dramatically shook up Raw and SmackDown recently, too.
This week's rumor mill centers on major names involved in those draft plans, Superstars about to get rockets strapped to their back for big pushes and even some major free-agent buzz as some bigger dominoes apparently get ready to fall.
Here's a look at the latest backstage wrestling rumors to know.
The Street Profits Split?
The WWE draft is always a dangerous time for tag teams and stables—just ask The New Day, which has now been split up, briefly reunited and split up again during the draft proceedings.
It turns out The Street Profits almost suffered a similar fate.
According to PW Insider (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), WWE briefly flirted with the idea of splitting up Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, with the former going back to Raw and the latter sticking on SmackDown.
Instead, WWE opted to split up T-Bar and Mace, which was probably a better move for obvious reasons given the problems they have had as an unironically funny act.
Ford and Dawkins, while talented enough to get over as singles acts, still have plenty of stories to tell together, and it would seem WWE agrees.
Finn Balor Headed for Huge Role?
One of the most notable storylines exiting the draft? Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre effectively swapping spots on their respective programs.
And now it sounds like the Irishman could end up occupying the Scot's old role on Raw.
According to WrestleVotes, a WWE writer "banged the table" over Balor on Raw, hoping he could take McIntyre's old role. The company spent more than a year building The Scottish Warrior into a top guy, having him slay Brock Lesnar before some big title runs, and now he's over on SmackDown, presumably for an eventual feud with Roman Reigns.
Balor, on the other hand, just got fed to the Reigns machine and didn't have much upside left with the blue brand. But he's the perfect guy to throw into a major role on Raw to freshen up the main event scene considering he's a bona fide star, never mind the fact that he was the first universal champion.
Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman Returns Imminent?
Pro wrestling could see both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman back in the squared circle sooner rather than later.
According to Fightful Select (h/t Ortman) Impact Wrestling has an eye on both men and would like to make something happen.
Which should get an of course from most fans. Both Wyatt and Strowman are the hottest things going on the free-agent market right now. If neither goes back to WWE, it's a real possibility All Elite Wrestling says "no thanks" after stacking up its roster as much as it has.
Impact is the next logical landing spot if neither of those guys chooses to go international.
With Strowman, it's almost easy to think he could end up back with WWE. Wyatt is much, much more difficult to get a read on, though fans are dealing with a lot of unknowns here, such as non-compete clauses.
Bobby Lashley, No. 1 Pick?
Roman Reigns was the No. 1 draft pick for Smackdown to start the 2021 WWE draft, with Big E naturally following that up as the second overall pick and heading to Raw.
But maybe it wasn't as natural as it seemed.
According to PWInsider (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton), WWE thought about making Bobby Lashley Raw's first pick. The idea, apparently, was to build up some suspense ahead of the second night of the draft about what might happen, plus generate suspense in regards to the fate of The New Day.
On one hand, it's probably better WWE didn't pull the trigger on this idea. Big E is the champ and needs to be treated as such. Drafting a challenger over him wouldn't look great.
On the other, WWE split up The New Day again anyway, which might be the bigger point fans take away from the draft process.