76ers' Biggest Matchups for 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA Season

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have less than two weeks to prepare for the 2021-22 NBA season.

No, they haven't resolved the Ben Simmons situation.

Their disgruntled point guard wants a ticket out of town badly enough that he skipped their preseason opener. His absence was immediately greeted with a "roughly $360,000" fine, per Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice.

An already ugly situation between Simmons and the Sixers is becoming grotesque.

Still, there's a season to prepare for and a championship to chase. Philadelphia may not know which players will be along for the ride, but it does know where its 2021-22 campaign will travel.

Since we all have access to the itinerary, we have spotlighted the three most compelling matchups the Sixers will draw in the opening month.