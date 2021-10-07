Knicks' Biggest Matchups for 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA Season

2 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The most important thing the Knicks can do this season is gain some separation in the Eastern Conference's middle class. Beating the teams they should beat is a big part of that, but so is stealing some wins from the top competition.

Not to mention, any New York fans willing to dream big—at least as big as last season's fourth-place finish in the East—will want to see how this squad stacks up against the conference's elite. This contest will be the first true test on that front.

Will the Sixers have the Ben Simmons saga resolved by then? Who knows, but this club could be plenty dangerous without him. Joel Embiid might've been the NBA's best two-way player last season. Tobias Harris was a few threes and free throws away from 50/40/90 enshrinement. Seth Curry didn't miss a shot in the playoffs (not really, but it felt like it).

While the Knicks were swept by the Sixers last season, two of those games were decided by a total of four points. One went into overtime. Saying that, Embiid missed both of those contests, and in the one he played, Philly rolled to a 20-point triumph. If the Knicks want to be considered a really good team they need to knock off really good teams like the Sixers.