Lakers' Biggest Matchups for 1st Month of 2021-22 NBA Season

2 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

You know the adage—to be the best, you have to beat the best. The Lakers get a chance to do just that in the second game of their season, when they welcome the defending Western Conference champion Suns to the Staples Center.

The Suns took two out of three in the regular-season series, but the Lakers got the last laugh thanks in no small part to a season-high 42 points from Davis. James missed that contest (a 123-110 Lakers' win), and Davis sat out the first two, so L.A. never got the chance to show the Chris Paul-led Suns what it can do.

Between Paul and Westbrook, there are elite point guards on both sides of the contest. Devin Booker will be a good litmus test for L.A.'s overhauled perimeter defense. The presence of Suns center Deandre Ayton will give an early glimpse of the Lakers' plans for their own 5 spot. James will match wits with a pair of high-level wing stoppers in Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder.

The Lakers will want to show they're the team to beat out West, while the Suns will want to send a message to anyone doubting the sustainability of their success.