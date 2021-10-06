3 Players Patriots Should Target to Get Back in the Playoff Race

0 of 3

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots' 1-3 start is far from ideal, but all is not lost yet.

The Patriots came up just short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the spotlight, going down 19-17. But if there is such thing as a moral victory, then perhaps this was it as they were a missed field goal away from handling the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Patriots are one of only two 1-3 teams with a positive point differential (the Minnesota Vikings are the other) so there's still a chance for the team to turn things around and get back into the playoff hunt.

The time is now, though. The schedule sets up to get close to .500 over the next few weeks. Games against the Houston Texans and the New York Jets are sandwiched between a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, it wouldn't hurt to bring in some reinforcements. ESPN's Field Yates reported the Patriots are close to a deal that will bring Jamie Collins on to the roster for the third time. But there are still some other players the Pats could acquire through free agency or trade who could help them regain some momentum.