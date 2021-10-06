3 Players the Bears Should Consider After David Montgomery Injury

0 of 3

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears offense took a significant hit when David Montgomery was injured in the 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the 24-year-old suffered a knee sprain that is expected to keep him out of the lineup for 4-5 weeks, meaning the third-year player is likely headed to the injured reserve and could be out of the lineup until Week 11.

The Bears have made some moves to help cope with the injury. They have traded for Jakeem Grant, which should allow rookie Khalil Herbert to focus on running back while he takes over return duties. They have also signed Artavis Pierce, who was with the team last season, to the practice squad.

Damien Williams is set to take the lion's share of the carries, but he also suffered a quad injury in the game and will be questionable for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Bears don't like any of their options this time next week, it might be time to start looking outside of the organization for more help.

These three options are worth taking a look at.