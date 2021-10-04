Picks Raw and SmackDown Need to Make on Night 2 of WWE Draft 2021

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Night 1 of the WWE draft saw Roman Reigns stay on SmackDown, Bianca Belair make the jump to Raw and red brand women's champion Charlotte Flair return to Friday nights.

What might the second night of the draft have in store for top WWE stars?

A big name or two shuffled from brand to brand, certainly. A renewed excitement about the product given the potential fresh matches, of course.

Who should make the move, though, is the real question.

Ahead of Monday's Raw and the conclusion of this year's draft, these are four stars who should be moved who would benefit from it.