Picks Raw and SmackDown Need to Make on Night 2 of WWE Draft 2021October 4, 2021
Picks Raw and SmackDown Need to Make on Night 2 of WWE Draft 2021
Night 1 of the WWE draft saw Roman Reigns stay on SmackDown, Bianca Belair make the jump to Raw and red brand women's champion Charlotte Flair return to Friday nights.
What might the second night of the draft have in store for top WWE stars?
A big name or two shuffled from brand to brand, certainly. A renewed excitement about the product given the potential fresh matches, of course.
Who should make the move, though, is the real question.
Ahead of Monday's Raw and the conclusion of this year's draft, these are four stars who should be moved who would benefit from it.
Finn Balor to Raw
Yes, Finn Balor just headlined the Extreme Rules pay-per-view when he faced Roman Reigns, and based on the finish, he would seem to have unfinished business with The Tribal Chief.
While it would be nice to see him wrap things up appropriately on that brand, there is so much more potential for Balor to win the world title on Raw, rather than merely competing for it Friday nights.
Balor is a perennially over wrestler who can be heated up and dropped into any world title program. His connection with the audience allows it. With Drew McIntyre off to SmackDown, he also presents the international babyface and backup for Big E as he navigates the waters as a first-time champ.
A feud with Lashley, renewing their rivalry from 2019, would make for some fun TV too.
Dakota Kai to SmackDown
Dakota Kai has been ready for a main-roster callup for the past year and proved as much during her rivalry with Raquel Gonzalez in NXT. That she has recently worked dark matches before television tapings suggests, like Hit Row and Aliyah, she will be making the jump at some point Monday.
SmackDown provides her with the opportunity to work with the best in the business. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks were the foundation of the women's revolution, and working with and around them would only help her to evolve her game.
There is probably more opportunity to be had on Raw, but the positives outweigh the negatives on SmackDown, where she could be a star by year's end if WWE officials saw fit.
Asuka to SmackDown
Asuka was the MVP of empty-arena wrestling early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but the return of Charlotte Flair, rise of Rhea Ripley and emphasis on Alexa Bliss left her on the outside looking in at the Raw women's title picture.
Currently rehabbing an injured arm, she is poised for a big comeback, and there is no better way to reintroduce her as a force in women's wrestling than by injecting her into the SmackDown brand, where she can tee off on longtime rivals like Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.
The story with Lynch is ready-made, dating back to The Man gifting her the Raw title based on her Money in the Bank victory. Asuka proving herself against Big Money Becks would serve as the latest chapter in that rivalry and break up the monotony of yet another Flair-Lynch program.
More importantly, it would provide Asuka with those high-profile matches she has more-than earned at this point in her career.
Cameron Grimes to Raw
Cameron Grimes is one of those larger-than-life characters you see thrive on the main roster. His work in NXT ranks among the best things that brand has produced all year, and his popularity is proof positive that there is room for comedy in wrestling.
A jump to Raw, where he could benefit from three hours of television time and the expanded exposure, makes the most sense for a guy who feels like he has grown too big for NXT 2.0.
Grimes may never be the world champion, but he could be an intercontinental champion and a major part of the weekly television product. As a popular character, he can transcend the championship, as silly as that sounds in this wrestling landscape.
That's how good he is and how much potential he has to contribute on a grand scale on Monday nights.