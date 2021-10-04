Ranking Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and the Hottest Storylines of the Week

0 of 6

Photo credit: WWE.com

Welcome to another edition of our ranking of the hottest wrestling storylines of the week, a weekly column that offers a glimpse into the best feuds and moments from around the industry.

Some fans are still reeling after WWE Extreme Rules and the underwhelming finish of its main event. Nevertheless, we were still treated to some great programming throughout the week. Honestly, Raw has even improved over the last few weeks.

WWE’s flagship series has been in a creative rut for months. As a matter of fact, it still has some glaring issues but some fresh matchups and a new WWE champion have helped it tremendously. It won’t be a drastic departure for some viewers but any improvement is welcomed.

Meanwhile, Impact and AEW continue to build momentum ahead of its upcoming pay-per-view events. With Bound for Glory on the horizon, expect to see some long-term plots come to a head. At any rate, let’s take a look at how the most entertaining storylines rank this week