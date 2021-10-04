3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 4 Loss

0 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Although the Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday with a 1-2 record, they're still the two-time defending AFC champions. And the Philadelphia Eagles knew they were going to have a tough task trying to stop them at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles kept it competitive for most of the afternoon, but the Chiefs ended up being too strong to overcome. Philadelphia took a 42-30 loss, falling to 1-3 as it suffered its third straight defeat. Since winning its opener against the Atlanta Falcons, the team has lost to the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and now the Chiefs.

Philadelphia had a solid offensive performance, racking up 461 total yards and 30 first downs while committing no turnovers. However, Kansas City had 471 total yards and 31 first downs of its own.

The Eagles trailed by only five points before the Chiefs scored a pair of touchdowns in the final six minutes, 44 seconds, both of which were passes from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill.

Here are three takeaways from Philadelphia's Week 4 loss.