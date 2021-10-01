3 Takeaways from Jaguars' Week 4 Loss

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting closer to earning their first win of the Urban Meyer-Trevor Lawrence era.

The AFC South side was the dominant team in the first half of Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The home squad came charging out of the locker room and outscored the Jags 24-7 in the last two quarters.

Even though the Jags dropped to 0-4, there should be more positivity in the team facility as it builds up to Week 5.

Lawrence looks more comfortable in the offense by the week, and the defense is improving a bit.

Jacksonville now has 10 days to clean up the mistakes made in the second half to prepare for the Week 5 divisional showdown with the Tennessee Titans.