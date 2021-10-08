5 Feuds on WWE SmackDown That Must Happen Before the End of 2021October 8, 2021
5 Feuds on WWE SmackDown That Must Happen Before the End of 2021
While SmackDown arguably lost the 2021 WWE draft by not picking enough challengers to go up against Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair for the next year, that doesn't mean the blue brand is without hope.
With some acquisitions from NXT and talent taken from Raw, there are still some options for fresh matchups worth looking forward to over the coming months.
However, WWE is in a lull period. Roster changes don't go into effect until after Crown Jewel on Oct. 21, and the next month will be spent revolving around Survivor Series.
Rather than going straight to Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre or Flair vs. Toni Storm, which can be saved for 2022, WWE needs to figure out which feuds can fill in the blanks for November and December.
Keeping in mind the current storylines, the momentum of each Superstar, the way the roster hierarchy is set up and the scramble to find the right fit between what is and isn't important for the build to WrestleMania 38, which feuds should happen before the end of 2021?
Let's look at what SmackDown has available and toss out some ideas.
Roman Reigns vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE has yet to formally reveal the name of its December pay-per-view, although it's normally TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.
Once Reigns is done beating Big E in the champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series, he won't be able to coast another full month without some sort of challenger for the Universal Championship.
Among those on the SmackDown roster, Jeff Hardy is the best fit to be The Tribal Chief's opponent. He's a former world champion and a big name who has already voiced his desire for a feud with Reigns in an interview with the Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast.
If WWE does stick with TLC in December, that's an area where The Charismatic Enigma has a lot of experience. It plays to his strengths to have a TLC or ladder match to give off the impression Reigns is in trouble fighting on Hardy's turf.
Since Hardy would obviously lose, this gives WWE Creative a chance to drag this on a little longer to the WWE Day 1 PPV, too.
With some interference from The Usos that allows Reigns to climb the ladder and retrieve the title, Hardy can argue the champ didn't properly beat him. A rematch on New Year's Day can end in a pinfall or submission to make it definitive before the Universal Championship is defended at the Royal Rumble against someone else.
Naomi vs. Sonya Deville
This storyline where Sonya Deville doesn't want to give Naomi a match on SmackDown can't go on into January, but it shouldn't fizzle out entirely, either.
Everything Deville is doing as an authority figure can be handled by Adam Pearce. She's no longer needed in that capacity, but the blue brand could definitely use another female competitor.
During the stretch leading up to Survivor Series on Nov. 21, where Naomi should represent Team SmackDown, she and Deville could butt heads about the idea. The WWE official should be against it, while The Glow knows full well she deserves her place.
Ideally, Naomi would face Deville for the right to be on the team, and this feud can wrap up prior to Survivor Series, leading into something to spin out of it.
Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi
If Team SmackDown wins, Naomi can then position herself as a rightful No. 1 contender to Charlotte Flair's title.
Even if the blue brand loses, Naomi could do a good enough job leading her team that she wouldn't look out of place in the title picture. The logical fallout would be Naomi stepping up to challenge The Queen to a match for her belt at TLC.
Like Hardy, Naomi is a multi-time champion who has the credibility and clout to face Flair but will ultimately lose. Also, Naomi-Flair wouldn't be saved for WrestleMania 38, so this would be the perfect time to give her the spotlight before the Road to WrestleMania begins.
Shayna Baszler vs. Xia Li
Lately, Shayna Baszler has gone back to destroying her opponents and being one of the most fearsome women in WWE.
After taking out Nia Jax and Eva Marie, The Queen of Spades is tearing through her competition.
Eventually, that has to stop, though. There simply aren't enough women on either roster for Baszler to keep injuring. Someone has to be the brick wall she can't take down.
It could be Flair, but that would require one of them turning babyface or WWE risking a confused crowd that doesn't know who to cheer for. It's not going to be Aliyah or B-Fab, either, so the best option appears to be Xia Li.
If Li comes to SmackDown with the same tenacity she's had as part of Tian Sha, it would be a mightily impressive debut if she were to beat Baszler and beat her decisively. That would give her enough momentum to carry her into 2022 so she can start climbing the rankings to face Flair further down the line.
The Usos vs. Mansoor and Mustafa Ali
Assuming the tradition keeps up and Mansoor gets some sort of spotlight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, WWE should capitalize on it by giving him and Mustafa Ali a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
Realistically, they won't beat The Usos. Jimmy and Jey are keeping those titles until WrestleMania 38 at least and will only run the risk of losing them if they face The New Day or Hit Row.
That's exactly why this should happen before the end of 2021. The closer it gets to The Show of Shows, the more fans won't buy into the idea a team like Ali and Mansoor could get the win. Following Crown Jewel, though, and with enough time for The Usos to win the belts back, fans could at least entertain the idea an upset is plausible.
That would save a team like The Viking Raiders for the beginning of 2022, when they could have some more brutal matches with The Usos on The Road to WrestleMania before WWE decides what to do with the titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.