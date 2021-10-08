5 Feuds on WWE SmackDown That Must Happen Before the End of 2021

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

While SmackDown arguably lost the 2021 WWE draft by not picking enough challengers to go up against Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair for the next year, that doesn't mean the blue brand is without hope.

With some acquisitions from NXT and talent taken from Raw, there are still some options for fresh matchups worth looking forward to over the coming months.

However, WWE is in a lull period. Roster changes don't go into effect until after Crown Jewel on Oct. 21, and the next month will be spent revolving around Survivor Series.

Rather than going straight to Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre or Flair vs. Toni Storm, which can be saved for 2022, WWE needs to figure out which feuds can fill in the blanks for November and December.

Keeping in mind the current storylines, the momentum of each Superstar, the way the roster hierarchy is set up and the scramble to find the right fit between what is and isn't important for the build to WrestleMania 38, which feuds should happen before the end of 2021?

Let's look at what SmackDown has available and toss out some ideas.