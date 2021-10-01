3 Takeaways from Bengals' Week 4 Win

1 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

In Burrow's 14th career NFL game, he had one of his best performances yet. It's an encouraging sign for him and the Bengals, who took the quarterback out of LSU with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and have been building their team around him since.

The 24-year-old flashed his potential during his rookie season, but that was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 11. During the first three weeks of 2021, he has played well. But he took his game, and his leadership skills, to another level on Thursday night.

Burrow went 25-for-32 for 348 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He tied the game at 21 by throwing a 31-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah with 8:59 to go in the fourth quarter, then led an impressive game-winning drive, the second of his career. (His first came in Week 1 against the Vikings.)

"I'm really happy with my performance tonight," Burrow told reporters after the game. "I'm going to keep building on this and getting better and better."

It's no surprise that the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is having NFL success now that he's healthy and has more experience, and he's likely right that he'll continue to improve.

Burrow is going to have performances like this in the future—probably even more this season—and it's going to be fun to watch.