Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them.

After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.

As per usual, he did not hold back.

When asked about his relationship with Warriors management after revealing on the podcast that Steve Kerr and Bob Myers made mistakes in the aftermath of his hiccup with Durant, though, Green was incredulous.

He was likely asked the question because his podcast "created some behind-the-scenes tension," per Anthony Slater of The Athletic's sources.

Did his comments have a negative impact on his relationship with Kerr and Myers?

"Why would it?" Green responded. "Was I publicly called out?"

"Did it affect the relationship then? You tell me. What (do) you think? You’re hinting that because I publicly said something, the relationship should be altered now. If that is the case, when I was publicly called out, the relationship should’ve been altered then."

At the time of the incident, Green was issued a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

On the podcast, Green shared that he believed that the Golden State brass mishandled or "f--ked it up."

Durant agreed.

Normally, calling out one's bosses so publicly would be reason for alarm.

But for Green, it's another day at the office.

Still, he might have agreed with the fact that his relationship was icy post-podcast in his own way.

"Uhh. Then maybe it was (altered) at the time (I made the podcast comment) and not forever," Green said. "I don’t know."

Green's back and forth with the team's front office notwithstanding, it appears as if the Warriors are moving forward and have committed to his importance to the team, most importantly as its center as part of the "Death Lineup."

"We had a really good formula when we were winning championships," Kerr told Slater. "We didn’t have to play Draymond at the five (much). We had really good centers — guys like Andrew Bogut, David West, JaVale McGee. We could play big for long stretches, which was great for our defense, then hit teams with a small lineup as a counterpunch."

Kerr is more willing to utilize Green at the five because of the evolution of small ball in the NBA and how his team can take advantage of spacing and ball movement with generational shooters like Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

"It feels different. The league feels different to me than five, six years ago," Kerr said. "There are more and more small lineups out there. Every team has more shooting, so you have to cover more ground, which is something Draymond is really good at. Then when we’re on offense, we want to have more shooting, so putting him at five, having him run pick-and-roll with Steph and shooters around them, that’s tough to guard."

Ben Simmons to the Warriors?

At this point, it's no secret that Ben Simmons no longer wants to be a part of the Philadelphia 76ers.

He hasn't reported to training camp this season and is threatening not to return to the team at all.

That kind of attitude is likely making it difficult on the Sixers front office to find suitable trade partners for the three-time All Star.

But if Simmons has Golden State on his list of destinations, he might not want to hop on any real estate sites looking for houses in the Bay Area just yet.

"As far as trades -- now, tomorrow, today -- those conversations are always happening. That's my job. That's the league we live in," Myers told reporters Monday at Warriors Media Day. "But I would say to you, if you're looking for some clarity, I expect this roster to be our roster. Certainly in the near term and probably heading into the season and then we will see how everything goes. That's what we would do anyway.

"Separate from rumors, separate from thoughts -- I think that when our team looks like it needs a change, that's when we got to start being a little more urgent there. But I do like the team. I want to see what the team looks like as it's constructed. I've been waiting for that for a long time, mostly because of injuries. As far as those conversations, those are happening quite a bit of the time and we will continue to have those conversations. But nothing imminent at all right now."

Myers didn't mention Simmons by name, but team owner Joe Lacob did and had to pay a $50,000 fine for violating the NBA's anti-tampering rule because of it.

"In some ways, it doesn't really fit what we're doing," Lacob told Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle. "He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don't know. He's very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That's one issue. The salary structure is another."

Lacob's stance is decidedly different from Stephen A. Smith's take on the topic when he spoke on ESPN's Jach Lowe's podcast, The Lowe Post.

When asked if the Warriors were internally divided on the potential fit of Simmons with Green, Smith shared what he'd been hearing from his sources.

"I've been told they are," Smith said, per Brian Witt of NBC Sports. "They are divided."

Divided or not, no team would be doing their job if they didn't look into Simmons.

But actually trading for him, that's another thing entirely.

It will be interesting to see where Simmons lands after all the smoke clears.