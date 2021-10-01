Fantasy Basketball 2021: Early-Round Rankings and NBA Mock Draft Analysis

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Early-Round Rankings and NBA Mock Draft AnalysisOctober 1, 2021
The first NBA preseason game tips this Saturday.
If you haven't started your fantasy basketball preparation for the 2021-22 season, you're already behind. And if your work is started, hopefully you've played fantasy hoops long enough to know it's nowhere near finished.
A wealth of information will surface this preseason to help direct you on draft night. How will players who changed teams this summer fare in their new digs? What kind of rotation changes will surface? Who will storm out of the gate and exceed expectations, and which players will hint at a possible disappointment?
Those questions—and many, many more—are the kind you should be asking yourself throughout these tuneups. When you come to the experts, though, you want something simpler.
We're here to scratch that itch with an early look at our top-36 rankings to guide you through the first three rounds and analysis from a pair of expert mock drafts.
Top-36 Head-to-Head Points Rankings for 2021-22 NBA Season
1. Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee Bucks
3. Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks
4. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
5. James Harden, PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets
6. Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers
7. Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors
8. Bradley Beal, SG, Washington Wizards
9. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, Boston Celtics
10. Kevin Durant, SF/PF, Brooklyn Nets
11. Paul George, SG/SF, Los Angeles Clippers
12. Zion Williamson, PF, New Orleans Pelicans
13. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
14. LeBron James, PG/SF/PF, Los Angeles Lakers
15. Anthony Davis, PF, Los Angeles Lakers
16. Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks
17. De'Aaon Fox, PG, Sacramento Kings
18. Nikola Vucevic, C, Chicago Bulls
19. Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG, Utah Jazz
20. LaMelo Ball, PG, Charlotte Hornets
21. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, Oklahoma City Thunder
22. Domantas Sabonis, PF, Indiana Pacers
23. Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz
24. Fred VanVleet, PG/SG, Toronto Raptors
25. Jimmy Butler, SG/SF, Miami Heat
26. Bam Adebayo, PF/C, Miami Heat
27. Kyrie Irving, PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets
28. Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Denver Nuggets
29. Russell Westbrook, PG, Los Angeles Lakers
30. Jrue Holiday, PG/SG, Milwaukee Bucks
31. Ja Morant, PG, Memphis Grizzlies
32. Tobias Harris, SF/PF, Philadelphia 76ers
33. Deandre Ayton, C, Phoenix Suns
34. Dejounte Murray, PG/SG, San Antonio Spurs
35. Khris Middleton, SG/SF, Milwaukee Bucks
36. Devin Booker, PG/SG, Phoenix Suns
10-Team Mock at ESPN
ESPN's fantasy hoops crew recently convened for a 10-team mock.
It opened as most mocks and real drafts will with Jokic at the top, Antetokounmpo on his heels and Doncic right behind. But the first small surprise came at pick No. 4, where Curry came off the board. That's not an egregious reach by any means, as he is the reigning scoring champ. Still, it might be a pinch aggressive, since Golden State shouldn't be quite as reliant on him for offensive production this season.
LaMelo Ball kicked off the third round as pick No. 21, which both highlights how dominant he was as a rookie and still leaves open some bargain possibility if he springs forward as a sophomore. Two other potential steals in the round were Fred VanVleet (No. 25), who could inherit a ton of touches for the post-Kyle Lowry Raptors, and Michael Porter Jr. (No. 28), who recently scored a max extension and moves up the offensive pecking order with Jamal Murray out (torn ACL).
Russell Westbrook went 34th overall, which feels about a right given the wide range of possibilities for his first season in L.A. Christian Wood came off the board three picks later and could emerge as a major steal with all the opportunities he'll receive on the rebuilding Rockets. Finally, for everyone on rookie watch, the top two freshmen taken were the top two picks in the real NBA draft: Cade Cunningham (No. 68) and Jalen Green (No. 81).
13-Team Mock at NBA.com
NBA.com's global staff joined forces for a 13-team mock draft. It didn't take long for the event to make its big splash.
Russell Westbrook didn't make it out of the first round and instead was selected seventh overall. That's probably as aggressive as you'll see in the pre-draft process and certainly indicates a belief that he can be his normal stat-sheet-filling self on his new squad. Many will be skeptical about that, though it is at least encouraging to hear him already getting the green light from LeBron James.
"We need Russ to be Russ," James told reporters. "We don't need Russ to change for anybody. That's why we got him. ... He's going to be as dynamic as he's always been."
James was a first-round pick in this mock himself (No. 11), as was Domantas Sabonis (No. 9). It's unlikely either will be considered a consensus first-rounder this season.
Bradley Beal made it to the second round (No. 15), which you probably won't see in most drafts, let alone a 13-teamer. But if Washington's efforts to upgrade his supporting cast cut into his chances, then maybe he won't deliver first-round production.
Jusuf Nurkic was the third pick of the third round (No. 29), which feels like a reach. He has played just 45 games the past two seasons combined, and in 2020-21, his points (11.5), minutes (23.8) and shots (9.0) all hit four-year lows. Given the talent still on the board—Zach LaVine and Devin Booker were the next two picks—that seems problematically early for Nurkic.