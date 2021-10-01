Fantasy Basketball 2021: Early-Round Rankings and NBA Mock Draft Analysis

0 of 3

LM Otero/Associated Press

The first NBA preseason game tips this Saturday.

If you haven't started your fantasy basketball preparation for the 2021-22 season, you're already behind. And if your work is started, hopefully you've played fantasy hoops long enough to know it's nowhere near finished.

A wealth of information will surface this preseason to help direct you on draft night. How will players who changed teams this summer fare in their new digs? What kind of rotation changes will surface? Who will storm out of the gate and exceed expectations, and which players will hint at a possible disappointment?

Those questions—and many, many more—are the kind you should be asking yourself throughout these tuneups. When you come to the experts, though, you want something simpler.

We're here to scratch that itch with an early look at our top-36 rankings to guide you through the first three rounds and analysis from a pair of expert mock drafts.