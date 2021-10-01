B/R Community Drops Its Takes on WWE Draft for Raw and SmackDown

2 of 5

"Shayna Baszler to SmackDown would give us a Shayna vs. Becky Lynch feud we've deserved for two or three years." (@ohmygil)

When Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch collided at WrestleMania 36, WWE opted not to put the title on The Queen of Spades despite her overwhelmingly dominant performance inside the Elimination Chamber the previous month.

In the eyes of many fans, that was the first sign that the company was not going to book Baszler the same way she had been in NXT.

The past couple of weeks have seen the MMA fighter show her vicious side again with attacks on Nia Jax and Eva Marie, so it feels like management is trying to reestablish her as a top contender.

Moving her to SmackDown would give her a fresh start and a chance to beat The Man for the women's title, but both women being heels might be an issue. WWE could always book Baszler as a neutral tweener by having her attack other heels, so it's not impossible to make that feud happen.

Regardless of who she goes after, Baszler needs a change of scenery. She was stuck in a tag team for too long and deserves another shot to succeed on her own. Plus, she could reignite her feud with Bianca Belair from their time in NXT, which was one of the best storylines either woman had on that show.