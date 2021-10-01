Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 7 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 7 of the 2021-22 Premier League SeasonOctober 1, 2021
Can you believe another international break is nearly here already?! Yes, no Premier League action next weekend (October 9-10), so you better invest yourself in all the fun that's coming our way in the next few days...and there is plenty to choose from.
Where else to begin other than the meeting of the last two champions of the EPL, Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. From there, the inconsistent Manchester United welcomes Everton to Old Trafford in the Wayne Rooney derby and we'll head to the south coast for Brighton and Hove Albion against Arsenal
The weather is turning, the pumpkin spice is taking over and the season in England is starting to hum along nicely as we approach the holidays. It's the best time of year, no question about it. To the footballing holy ground that is Anfield.
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Anfield, Sunday, October 3, 11:30 a.m. ET
Streaming: NBCSN, Peacock Premium
Pep Guardiola takes the Premier League champions to the home of Jurgen Klopp's title draught-breakers of two seasons ago with both sides flying high in second and first in the table, respectively.
The league has a way of delivering these heavyweight matches at all phases of the season, but having it when things are heating up, feels like it could have a dramatic impact on the rest of the campaign.
During the week, both sides experienced differing fortunes in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool moseyed on down to the Iberian peninsula where it took on FC Porto and made short work of the Primeira Liga side in a 5-1 whooping. Man City, on the other hand, witnessed Lionel Messi's first goal for Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-0 defeat. And what a goal it was.
So the moods going into this contest may be a little different. Despite that, City beat Chelsea last weekend and are a point off the league leaders they'll face Sunday afternoon.
The match itself should have a bit of everything. Mo Salah is on fire to start the season and will give City's backline much to think about down the channels. Pep will need a strong match from his fullbacks, whether it's Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo or the various other options he has at his disposal.
What should worry Guardiola is the movement of Diogo Jota in the penalty area as he always seems to find himself in space and has scored a surprising number of goals with his head. The Portuguese is likely benefiting from the attention Salah draws and has made the most of his chances in a Reds shirt.
For City, expectations on Jack Grealish will be huge once again. Bernardo Silva has been excellent this campaign, so a shift from him and the always tricky Riyad Mahrez will help push things in the visitors' direction.
Leaning towards a Liverpool win here as the crowd at Anfield will take no prisoners, and City has struggled at this iconic venue in the past (at least when it's full of red-clad Liverpudlians).
Match Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Everton
Old Trafford, Saturday, October 2, 7:30 a.m. ET
Streaming: NBCSN, Peacock Premium
Things in football can change dramatically in a few short minutes. Man Utd were tied 1-1 with Villarreal in the Champions League for over 30 minutes on Wednesday, a result that would have disappointed all United fans. Then Cristiano Ronaldo netted a stoppage-time winner in typical CR7 fashion.
Fresh off a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Old Trafford, a draw at home in the UCL would have been another tough pill to swallow...something Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co. are getting all too familiar with.
No matter, though, as Ronaldo ensured the vibes going into Saturday morning would be (mostly) good. Ronaldo was teammates with fellow United legend Wayne Rooney, who began his illustrious career as a lad at hometown club Everton, one of the many connections between the teams that are just over 30 miles apart.
This latest installment of the fixture sees the sides level on points in fourth and fifth in the league, respectively, which is an encouraging start for the visitors and a start that has seen its ups and downs for the mighty Red Devils.
Everton under Rafa Benitez has been a breath of fresh air, and with the unhappy headline-maker James Rodriguez out the door and playing for big money in Qatar, the side can push forward. With EPL returnee Demarai Gray a danger on the wing and Abdoulaye Doucoure being a creative force in midfield, the Toffees could take advantage of an already injury-ravaged defensive unit. Club captain Harry Maguire is definitely out for this match, while Luke Shaw is a potential doubt at left back.
Despite recent criticism, Man Utd won't roll over and let this exciting Everton squad come in and take a result from them. The Villa defeat wasn't pretty, but United pushed forward and controlled the flow of the match but couldn't get the finish it required.
This one will be a bit more open and because of it a better match for the neutral, which in the end it will ultimately favor. The biggest victory for Solskjaer and the fans in the stands would be to start seeing the best of Jadon Sancho, who has had a difficult start to his United tenure.
Match Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal
AMEX Stadium, Saturday, October 2, 12:30 p.m. ET
Streaming: NBCSN, Peacock Premium
The match that is clearly on everyone's lips is the Brighton-Arsenal fixture, which will be highlighted most prominently by Ben White's return to England's seaside town. A $67 million transfer brought him up the A23 to the Emirates in the summer, and the move is paying off for the Gunners as the 23-year-old defender is performing well and narrowly missed a call-up to the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
After losing their first three league games, the Gunners have turned things around and won its most recent three contests, including an emphatic 3-1 pounding of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby. White has been central to this, as well as fellow new signing Aaron Ramsdale, who has quieted a number of doubters and has won the starting job from Bernd Leno.
Brighton has been a revelation in the league this year, sitting in sixth in the league, level on points with both Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Everton. Players like Neal Maupay (four goals and one adorable interview), Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma have really come together under Graham Potter. Fresh off a stoppage-time draw at Crystal Palace, the Seagulls will be ready.
This match will not be easy for Mikel Arteta and the traveling London side, and both teams will see an opportunity to keep the momentum going into the international break. In the end, Arsenal will have too much and head home with the three points.
Match Prediction: Brighton 1-3 Arsenal
Other Fixtures and Predictions
Saturday, Oct. 2
Burnley vs. Norwich City (10:00 a.m. ET): 2-2 Draw
Chelsea vs. Southampton (10:00 a.m. ET): 2-1 Chelsea
Leeds United vs. Watford (10:00 a.m. ET): 3-1 Leeds
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United (10:00 a.m. ET): 2-2 Draw
Sunday, Oct. 3
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City (9 a.m. ET): 2-1 Leicester
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa (9:00 a.m. ET): 2-1 Aston Villa
West Ham United vs. Brentford City (9:00 a.m. ET): 2-2 Draw