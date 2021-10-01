Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 7 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

Andrew Powell/Getty Images

Anfield, Sunday, October 3, 11:30 a.m. ET

Streaming: NBCSN, Peacock Premium

Pep Guardiola takes the Premier League champions to the home of Jurgen Klopp's title draught-breakers of two seasons ago with both sides flying high in second and first in the table, respectively.

The league has a way of delivering these heavyweight matches at all phases of the season, but having it when things are heating up, feels like it could have a dramatic impact on the rest of the campaign.

During the week, both sides experienced differing fortunes in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool moseyed on down to the Iberian peninsula where it took on FC Porto and made short work of the Primeira Liga side in a 5-1 whooping. Man City, on the other hand, witnessed Lionel Messi's first goal for Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-0 defeat. And what a goal it was.

So the moods going into this contest may be a little different. Despite that, City beat Chelsea last weekend and are a point off the league leaders they'll face Sunday afternoon.

The match itself should have a bit of everything. Mo Salah is on fire to start the season and will give City's backline much to think about down the channels. Pep will need a strong match from his fullbacks, whether it's Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo or the various other options he has at his disposal.

What should worry Guardiola is the movement of Diogo Jota in the penalty area as he always seems to find himself in space and has scored a surprising number of goals with his head. The Portuguese is likely benefiting from the attention Salah draws and has made the most of his chances in a Reds shirt.

For City, expectations on Jack Grealish will be huge once again. Bernardo Silva has been excellent this campaign, so a shift from him and the always tricky Riyad Mahrez will help push things in the visitors' direction.

Leaning towards a Liverpool win here as the crowd at Anfield will take no prisoners, and City has struggled at this iconic venue in the past (at least when it's full of red-clad Liverpudlians).

Match Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City