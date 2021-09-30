NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Thaddeus Young, Gregg Popovich

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

For the past two months, rumors have continuously swirled about Ben Simmons. And yet, with less than three weeks to go until the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, there's still a ton of uncertainty regarding Simmons' status with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Will Simmons get traded? Will he ever show up to training camp if he's not dealt? Has the 25-year-old All-Star point guard played his final game for Philadelphia? When and where will be the next time he takes the court for a game?

They're all viable questions that still don't have answers. They'll come at some point, but it's unclear when that will be.

For now, here's some of the latest buzz surrounding Simmons and the rest of the NBA with training camps underway around the league.