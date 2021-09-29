Steelers Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

0 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers triggered a changing of the guard at running back when they chose Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

The player selected after Harris during Pittsburgh’s most-recent draft could also take over an offensive position .

Pat Freiermuth received more targets than Eric Ebron in the first three weeks and that could be the trend for the rest of the season.

If Freiermuth fully takes over as the No. 1 tight end, he could make Ebron more expendable. That could lead to the Steelers moving on from the veteran tight end.

Pittsburgh is not quite ready to make a change at quarterback, but it could be better prepared for that by declaring who the backup signal caller is through a potential trade of one of the depth players on the roster .