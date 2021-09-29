Browns Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

0 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have one of the deeper offensive depth charts in the NFL.

For some players on the roster, the squad may be too deep for them to earn consistent playing time as the 2021 NFL season rolls around.

The final running back and tight end on the Cleveland depth chart already see minimal playing time and they could benefit from a trade away from the AFC North.

The same could be said about one of the team’s defensive linemen that did not play at all in the Week 3 contest with the Chicago Bears.

Cleveland does not need to make massive changes to its roster, but it could never hurt to bring in a draft pick or two for fringe players that could have more success elsewhere.