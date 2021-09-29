Browns Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

Browns Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3September 29, 2021
The Cleveland Browns have one of the deeper offensive depth charts in the NFL.
For some players on the roster, the squad may be too deep for them to earn consistent playing time as the 2021 NFL season rolls around.
The final running back and tight end on the Cleveland depth chart already see minimal playing time and they could benefit from a trade away from the AFC North.
The same could be said about one of the team’s defensive linemen that did not play at all in the Week 3 contest with the Chicago Bears.
Cleveland does not need to make massive changes to its roster, but it could never hurt to bring in a draft pick or two for fringe players that could have more success elsewhere.
D'Ernest Johnson
D’Ernest Johnson’s path to any playing time was questionable at best going into the season with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt at 100 percent.
His playing time could diminish more in the coming weeks if Demetric Felton turns into more of an asset in the passing game.
Felton earned five receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in the last two games against Chicago and the Houston Texans.
Johnson picked up two carries for nine yards in his lone spell of offensive action in Week 3.
If Kevin Stefanski calls on Felton to be involved more in the aerial attack, Johnson could be on the outside looking in.
The Browns will not receive much in a trade for Johnson, but he could be worth a third-day selection that the team could use to build depth.
Harrison Bryant
Cleveland has one of the most crowded tight end rooms in the NFL.
Austin Hooper and David Njoku are making a combined $14 million this season, so it could be hard for the Browns to find a trading partner for either player.
It would also not make sense for the Browns to deal either of those veteran players due to their involvement in the passing game.
Hooper and Njoku are second and third on the team in receiving yards behind Kareem Hunt. They should play a larger role in the offense while Jarvis Landry is out injured.
Harrison Bryant is making less than $1 million on his rookie contract and he only has five catches in three weeks.
Tight end depth can be hard to find across the league and Bryant could be deemed as a valuable piece by a team looking to add more depth in that aspect of the game.
Andrew Billings
Andrew Billings saw his snap count decrease over the first three weeks.
The defensive tackle appeared on 11 plays in Week 1, played six snaps in Week 2 and did not appear at all in Week 3.
Billings played in 30 games over the last two seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals. He has not been able to crack the rotation with another AFC North squad.
Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell earned three starts each on the defensive interior and Jordan Elliott received more snaps in every game compared to Billings.
Unless something changes soon, Billings does not appear to be in Cleveland’s defensive plans. He could find more playing time elsewhere in the league and the Browns could get a third-day pick in return.