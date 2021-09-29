Raiders Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

0 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has a questionable NFL draft record over three years.

Mayock's draft strategy has come under more focus at the start of the 2021 season because two of his five first-round selections are closer to the inactive list than they are to receiving consistent snaps.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Damon Arnette have not played more than 30 percent of the snaps in Las Vegas' first three games.

Other players at their positions are thriving, so it is hard to see both players carving a path into the starting lineup without injuries occurring.

With that in mind, the Raiders should try to see if they can receive something in return on the trade market for the two young players that have not worked out so far with the AFC West squad.