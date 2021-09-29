Raiders Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3

Raiders Players Who Should Be on the Trade Block After Week 3September 29, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has a questionable NFL draft record over three years.
Mayock's draft strategy has come under more focus at the start of the 2021 season because two of his five first-round selections are closer to the inactive list than they are to receiving consistent snaps.
Defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Damon Arnette have not played more than 30 percent of the snaps in Las Vegas' first three games.
Other players at their positions are thriving, so it is hard to see both players carving a path into the starting lineup without injuries occurring.
With that in mind, the Raiders should try to see if they can receive something in return on the trade market for the two young players that have not worked out so far with the AFC West squad.
Clelin Ferrell
Mayock's first ever draft pick in charge of the Raiders was inactive for Week 1 and barely played in Weeks 2 and 3.
Ferrell was on the field for 31 snaps over the last two weeks. He is far down the defensive end depth chart with Maxx Crosby and Carl Nassib both playing well.
The former Clemson standout has 18 quarterback hits and 6.5 sacks in three NFL seasons, but he was unable to make a mark on the defensive staff in the preseason.
Crosby is off to a fantastic start, Nassib made a massive play against Baltimore in Week 1 and Yannick Ngakoue is also making an impact off the edge.
There is no room for Ferrell to progress up the depth chart, so it might be best for both parties to look into a change of scenery.
At 24, Ferrell still has plenty of time to prove he can make it in the NFL, but it does not appear that breakthrough will come with the Raiders.
Damon Arnette
Just like Ferrell, Arnette was a surprise first-round selection of the Raiders.
The former Ohio State defensive back was not expected to be a first-round selection in 2020, but Mayock took a risk on him.
That risk has not paid off yet, as Arnette has been relegated to a small role within the defense. He played one snap in Week 1 and featured on 20 plays in Las Vegas' most-recent game against Miami.
Trayvon Mullen and Casey Hayward locked down the starting cornerback spots and they have both played well during Las Vegas' 3-0 start.
Mullen has an interception on his resume, while Hayward was credited with the safety earned by the defense in Week 3. Each player has multiple passes defended and Mullen ranks fourth on the team in tackles.
Arnette simply has not lived up to his status as a first-round pick and it would make sense for the Raiders to get something for him on the trade market before his value decreases more.
Marcus Mariota
Marcus Mariota will not be traded in the next week or two, but it is a concept the Raiders should explore as he works back to full health from the quadriceps injury he suffered in Week 1.
Mariota does not have a path to the starting role in Las Vegas since Derek Carr has gotten off to a fantastic start.
The former Oregon quarterback was signed as insurance for Carr a year ago, but it is clear that the Raiders will be fine without him. If needed, the Raiders could call on Nathan Peterman to be their backup.
Mariota's previous starting experience with the Tennessee Titans could make him an intriguing piece on the trading block.
Teams are always shopping for quarterbacks due to injuries and lackluster play. There are a few teams across the NFL that might be willing to take a shot on a healthy Mariota.
Las Vegas' most-recent opponent, the Miami Dolphins, could explore that possibility. Jacoby Brissett is currently filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa.
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be on Las Vegas' radar as a trade partner too if Ben Roethlisberger continues to struggle and they want more starting experience than Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins.
As long as Carr keeps playing the way he is, the Raiders should try to find a trade partner for Mariota to get a draft pick or two in return for someone that will not play much, if at all.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.