NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade, Bradley Beal and Cavaliers

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade, Bradley Beal and CavaliersSeptember 28, 2021
It's been an eventful offseason. But it's almost time for the return of the NBA.
On Tuesday, the league's 30 teams will begin training camp as they begin preparations for the 2021-22 season. The NBA is getting back to its regular schedule after the past two seasons were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. So the offseason was a bit shorter than normal, considering the NBA Finals didn't conclude until July.
Still, teams wasted no time making big trades and free-agent signings that shook up rosters around the league. And even with the season less than a month away, there's still the potential for some noteworthy moves to take place after the first games tip off.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.
Simmons Not Worried About Fines for Not Reporting
As there continues to be rumors surrounding a potential Ben Simmons trade, there have been recent reports indicating the 25-year-old point guard doesn't plan to report to Philadelphia 76ers training camp.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that Simmons doesn't plan on playing for the 76ers again, and if the team ends up suspending him for not taking the court, he would be fined $227,613 for each missed game. However, Simmons doesn't seem to care about that, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
"However, sources have said Simmons isn't concerned about the fine. Money plays no role in his decision-making," Pompey wrote. "Simmons is doing all the things that will lead to a trade."
ESPN's Brian Windhorst also reported that Simmons "doesn't want to play there anymore." So it sure seems like the three-time All-Star won't be suiting up for the 76ers anytime soon (or at all), and it may take a while before this situation gets resolved.
According to Pompey, if both Philadelphia and Simmons are serious, there could be a "long stalemate."
Westbrook Tried to Convince Beal to Request Trade
Russell Westbrook wanted to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. And that's exactly what happened in August when the Washington Wizards parted ways with the 32-year-old point guard after he spent only one season with the team.
Meanwhile, the Wizards' other star guard in their backcourt, Bradley Beal, remains on the team heading into his 10th NBA season, all of which have been spent in Washington. But if it was up to Westbrook, Beal may have ended up traded over the offseason, too.
According to a report from The Athletic's Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Westbrook "tried to convince Beal in the weeks leading up to the draft that they should both ask out of Washington, according to sources." And at the least, Westbrook hoped Beal would be supportive of his desire to go to Los Angeles, which Beal was.
It's not completely clear why Beal didn't try to leave the Wizards as well, but the 28-year-old guard stayed put. But things could have gone much differently if Westbrook's efforts had been successful.
Garland, Mobley Close to Being 'Untouchables' for Cavs
According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Cavaliers don't have any players who they have deemed as "untouchables" in trade discussions. However, two players are as close to that as can be on the team.
Fedor reported point guard Darius Garland and rookie center Evan Mobley are "closest to that designation" and that the "likelihood of either player being moved is incredibly low." So if the Cavs try to trade for Simmons (or some other player), Garland and Mobley should still be staying in Cleveland.
It makes sense that the Cavaliers want to build around this duo. Garland was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and has been a solid player over his first two seasons with the team. Mobley was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft, but he has a ton of skill and potential.
Cleveland has won 22 or fewer games each of the past three seasons. But if it turns things around soon, it could be because of youngsters like Garland and Mobley.