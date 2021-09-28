NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade, Bradley Beal and Cavaliers

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It's been an eventful offseason. But it's almost time for the return of the NBA.

On Tuesday, the league's 30 teams will begin training camp as they begin preparations for the 2021-22 season. The NBA is getting back to its regular schedule after the past two seasons were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. So the offseason was a bit shorter than normal, considering the NBA Finals didn't conclude until July.

Still, teams wasted no time making big trades and free-agent signings that shook up rosters around the league. And even with the season less than a month away, there's still the potential for some noteworthy moves to take place after the first games tip off.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.