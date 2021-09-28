Hurt Business Is Back, Big E vs. Drew McIntyre Teased and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

In the wake of Extreme Rules, WWE Raw delivered one of its best episodes in months. It was pure wrestling from opening match to last, and the roster was on full display before a major shake-up comes in the upcoming draft.

With MVP out of action, Bobby Lashley needed help and found it in former Hurt Business teammates Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, which evened the odds against The New Day. This is a trio that should stick, especially with The All Mighty no longer WWE champion.

Big E defeated Lashley in a competitive steel cage match to put his first championship rival behind him. And his second challenger looks set to be Drew McIntyre, which is an opportunity for both to shine.

Keith Lee returned to action with a new nickname, "Bearcat," and picked up a quick win. It was a restart for the former NXT champion, who never really got a chance previously on the red brand. He may get that opportunity now.

The Raw women's division has struggled over the past year and suffered further since Asuka's recent hand injury. While WWE has tried to build some fresh angles with Shayna Baszler and Doudrop recently, only the draft can truly help the division.

This show was in the hands of the talent, and the talent shined through.