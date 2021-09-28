Hurt Business Is Back, Big E vs. Drew McIntyre Teased and More WWE Raw Fallout

Hurt Business Is Back, Big E vs. Drew McIntyre Teased and More WWE Raw FalloutSeptember 28, 2021
In the wake of Extreme Rules, WWE Raw delivered one of its best episodes in months. It was pure wrestling from opening match to last, and the roster was on full display before a major shake-up comes in the upcoming draft.
With MVP out of action, Bobby Lashley needed help and found it in former Hurt Business teammates Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, which evened the odds against The New Day. This is a trio that should stick, especially with The All Mighty no longer WWE champion.
Big E defeated Lashley in a competitive steel cage match to put his first championship rival behind him. And his second challenger looks set to be Drew McIntyre, which is an opportunity for both to shine.
Keith Lee returned to action with a new nickname, "Bearcat," and picked up a quick win. It was a restart for the former NXT champion, who never really got a chance previously on the red brand. He may get that opportunity now.
The Raw women's division has struggled over the past year and suffered further since Asuka's recent hand injury. While WWE has tried to build some fresh angles with Shayna Baszler and Doudrop recently, only the draft can truly help the division.
This show was in the hands of the talent, and the talent shined through.
Hurt Business Return Is Too Late but Still Welcome
In the night's opening clash between Big E and Bobby Lashley, some old friends aided The All Mighty, with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin returning to his side.
The duo could not help Lashley regain the WWE Championship, but they did keep him competitive all the way to the end of the main event.
The Hurt Business was broken up unnecessarily ahead of WrestleMania 37, when the group should have been around to support one another. There was a much bigger loss felt when the trio was abandoned, though: Alexander and Benjamin were completely sidelined.
This is a chance to build them back up as a formidable tag team. The All Mighty can remain dominant with backup that can reinforce his impact on either brand.
The Hurt Business vs. The New Day has already been done, so it's good that Lashley vs. Big E also looks to be over. The WWE champion took down his once-unstoppable opponent and likely sent him to SmackDown.
The All Mighty has the potential to be one of the top stars on either brand, but he can't coexist on the same brand as the WWE titleholder, just as The Hurt Business can't be on the same brand as The New Day any longer.
Keith Lee Finally Ready to Shine
Keith "Bearcat" Lee has all the talent required to be a big name on Raw. What he was lacking in WWE's eyes was a clear character. His established aura just wasn't enough for the company, unlike in NXT where he was one of the brand's top stars.
If the name change is what he needs to get a shot, it is the right move. Given all he has done so far, he will knock any opportunity out of the park. This isn't too far a move from what he was already doing, and he wasn't thrown into an awkward new costume like Karrion Kross.
The name appears to be in honor of former wrestlers Bearcat Brown and Bearcat Wright. It honors an underrepresented legacy of Black wrestlers. The gimmick seems to have also added some more aggression to Lee's moveset, which could benefit him.
All in all, it's simply good to see such a great wrestler back in action. Lee has a high ceiling as a performer and can work with the best on Raw or SmackDown. He will add to the main event depth of either show before long.
Raw Women's Division Needs a Fresh Start Via WWE Draft
There is no doubt which women's division is the weakest in WWE. While SmackDown has three major stars competing for its women's championship, Charlotte Flair at times feels like the only woman standing on Raw.
While part of that is down to booking as WWE has allowed The Queen to dominate all opponents without much fight, there is also a clear star power disparity between the brands. The red brand needs more recognizable top-tier talent.
Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch or Sasha Banks could be the necessary boost, along with Bayley when she returns from injury. Carmella could use a fresh start, and Liv Morgan is just waiting on the brand that will take her seriously.
There's plenty of talent available if used correctly, but Raw needs proven acts. SmackDown has shown much more creativity in building up names in a way that can benefit those in need of a rebuild, such as Shayna Baszler and Doudrop.
Both women have been gaining some momentum, but SmackDown is a better place to foster their talent. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. are very blue brand-oriented talent once they drop the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
This draft is hugely necessary to the future of Raw and SmackDown. Hopefully, fans might also see some NXT Superstars get a fresh start on the main roster. A shuffle will do everyone some good.
Big E Could Be the One to Turn Drew McIntyre
Big E solidified his WWE Championship reign with a definitive win over Bobby Lashley.
This left the door open for the next challenger, and Drew McIntyre immediately stepped up. The Scot may be the biggest name who could have challenged E, and this sets the stage for a huge title clash in the future.
However, E and McIntyre are both fan favorites. Some of the hype around The Scottish Warrior has waned, but he was still seen as the No. 1 babyface on Raw. But Big E has now ascended to that role, and it could be tough to keep both as good guys.
What would make more sense is to turn McIntyre heel through the course of this rivalry. He needs to heat back up, and fans won't necessarily turn fully against him. Much like Roman Reigns, it can be a way to give him back his edge and ultimately make him cooler.
The Scot has been lacking that killer mindset since he lost the WWE title, and Big E is the perfect man to bring it back out of him. The New Day star always has fun to the point that it could well get under the skin of McIntyre, who sees it as disrespecting "his" title.
This would be a great storyline to start off the new season of the red brand. Both men want the belt more than anything, and they can also make each other better along the way.