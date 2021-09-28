Early Predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Match Card

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has been back on the road for months, but October 21 will mark the company's first return to Saudi Arabia since Super Showdown on February 27, 2020.

While WWE likes to pack the card for these shows with big names, the results rarely impact the majority of company programming. The Saudi Arabia events almost exist in a pocket universe of their own, especially since some fans never watch them.

The only match announced so far is Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Many felt announcing the bout before Extreme Rules spoiled the results of Reigns vs. Finn Balor, and it turned out they were right. The Demon character was defeated for only the second time in WWE history.

With the draft coming up on Friday, some of these picks may not be possible. Since a lot of people won't be switching brands, we will use the rosters as they are right now.

The card is totally up in the air, so let's take a look at what could be added to the lineup based on recent feuds and available talents.