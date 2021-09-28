Early Predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Match Card

Early Predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Match CardSeptember 28, 2021
WWE has been back on the road for months, but October 21 will mark the company's first return to Saudi Arabia since Super Showdown on February 27, 2020.
While WWE likes to pack the card for these shows with big names, the results rarely impact the majority of company programming. The Saudi Arabia events almost exist in a pocket universe of their own, especially since some fans never watch them.
The only match announced so far is Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.
Many felt announcing the bout before Extreme Rules spoiled the results of Reigns vs. Finn Balor, and it turned out they were right. The Demon character was defeated for only the second time in WWE history.
With the draft coming up on Friday, some of these picks may not be possible. Since a lot of people won't be switching brands, we will use the rosters as they are right now.
The card is totally up in the air, so let's take a look at what could be added to the lineup based on recent feuds and available talents.
Drew McIntyre vs. Big E
At the conclusion of Monday's Raw, Big E was celebrating a successful WWE title defense against Bobby Lashley when Drew McIntyre made an appearance.
The Scottish Warrior pointed his claymore at the title in Big E's hand, so it's clear he wants to get back in the hunt now that he can challenge for the belt again.
McIntyre lost the right to challenge Lashley when he was beaten at Hell in a Cell in June, but as soon as The All Mighty lost the WWE Championship, it opened the door up for the Scot once more.
Like Big E vs. Lashley, this would be a battle of two powerhouses who also have speed, agility and endurance. WWE wouldn't tease this match only to make us wait until Survivor Series, so it seems Crown Jewel is the likeliest time for it to take place.
RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles and Omos
Randy Orton was on vacation this week, so Riddle had to handle their ongoing feud with AJ Styles and Omos by himself.
Even though Raw has a handful of great tag teams, including newcomers Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, it looks like WWE wants to keep Styles and Omos in the title picture.
It makes sense, too. Styles and Orton are former world champions who have teamed with two up-and-coming stars of Raw. They have already had some great matches together, so one more at a pay-per-view isn't out of the question.
Another possibility would be a Tag Team Turmoil match with duos like Garza and Carrillo, The Viking Raiders, The New Day and the reunited Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin all vying for the titles along with Styles and Omos. It would be a great way to pack a lot of Superstars into one match.
Damian Priest vs. Elias
Every time Damian Priest and Sheamus do battle, they put on a great show for the WWE Universe. However, it's time for both men to move on.
The Archer of Infamy could always face Jeff Hardy again, but a new challenger for the United States title seems more likely due to The Charismatic Enigma looking like he has already moved on during Monday's Raw.
Elias is one name who stands out as being both available and an ideal opponent for Priest on the red brand.
The former singer burnt his guitar and shed his old persona on the Aug. 9 edition, but we haven't seen him for a few weeks.
If WWE brings him back next week to begin a new feud with Priest, it will have more than enough time to build up a program that concludes at Crown Jewel.
The Usos vs. Chad Gable and Otis
The Usos only just had a successful title defense against The Street Profits at Extreme Rules, but it looks like they already have their next challengers waiting in the wings.
Chad Gable and Otis had a quick backstage interaction with Jimmy and Jey last week, so it's obvious WWE is going to push them as the next contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Otis and Gable have meshed into a great duo with legitimate in-ring ability. Both are accomplished wrestlers who bring those skills into every match.
The great thing about The Usos is they can adjust their styles to match any opponents. They have no problem working against high-flyers, powerhouses or technicians, so this would likely be one of the most exciting matches at Crown Jewel.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Cesaro
Shinsuke Nakamura has had long feuds with Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship. He needs a fresh opponent.
The man on the blue brand who would make a perfect challenger also happens to be Nakamura's former tag team partner, Cesaro.
The Swiss Superman has been woefully underused recently and pushing him back into the hunt for the IC title would allow him to get back in the spotlight and give Crown Jewel a potential five-star classic.
They don't even need one of them to turn heel for this to work. It could be a short storyline about one man challenging the other for his title in a friendly contest. It's a guaranteed home run.