WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 27September 27, 2021
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 27
- Charlotte defeated Alexa Bliss.
- The New Day defeated Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos.
- Damian Priest defeated Jeff Hardy and Sheamus.
Monday's WWE Raw was the fallout episode after Extreme Rules, but it was also the start of the main buildup for Crown Jewel on October 21.
Here is a quick rundown of the Raw results from Sunday's show:
Following their participation in the six-man tag match, Lashley and Big E each gave separate promos that led to management booking them in a rematch for the WWE Championship on Raw. It was one of two segments advertised for the show on WWE.com along with Sheamus vs. Damian Priest for the United States Championship.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.
Big E vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)
WWE aired a quick video package to show how this feud has unfolded thus far before we went live in the arena for Big E's entrance. Since MVP is out with an injury, The All Mighty was by himself. To keep it fair, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods stayed backstage, too.
Big E slapped Lashley in the face after he was backed to the corner, so Lashley unloaded on him with rights and lefts. The former champion stayed aggressive and choked him on the middle rope while delivering forearms to the head.
He took Big E out of the ring and ran his head into the ring post. Big E hit a belly-to-belly suplex on the floor right before the show cut to a break. We returned to see Lashley hit a flatliner for a two-count.
Big E countered a superplex attempt, but Lashley nailed him with a running forearm to knock him down to the floor. Big E hit a spear to knock Lashley off of the apron but stood up to see Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. They didn't attack but the momentary distraction allowed Lashley to hit a spinebuster.
Woods and Kingston ran down and began fighting with Benjamin and Alexander. They ended up in the ring and the ref called for the bell. Adam Pearce came out to book Lashley vs. Big E in a cage for later tonight.
Grade: B+
Analysis
This match embodied the phrase "Big meaty men slapping meat." Lashley and Big E came to fight and kept their feud strong with a competitive match.
The dirty finish was negated by Pearce booking them in a cage match for later in the show, but the best part about all of this is the reunion of The Hurt Business.
When MVP is back and the group is at full strength, they will reign supreme over Raw once again. This whole segment helped get the show off to a good start by getting the crowd pumped.
Erik vs. Angel Garza
The tag team division was highlighted with a singles match between Erik of The Viking Raiders and Angel Garza. Humberto Carrillo was there to support Garza while Ivar was in Erik's corner.
Erik used his power to throw Garza around a bit, but the high-flyer used his speed to take the big man down and ground him in a submission.
Erik hit some ugly right hands and a huge belly-to-belly suplex. He drilled Garza with a knee to the face. A distraction by Carrillo allowed Garza to hit the Wing Clipper for the pin.
Grade: C
Analysis
This match was too quick to be memorable, but the action we got was quite good. Erik has excellent strikes and Garza showed some surprising power to get him into position for his finisher.
A tag match between these two duos is probably coming soon, but we might be Ivar vs. Carrillo before that happens. After the draft, these two teams might not be on the same brand anymore, so this could be a very short feud.