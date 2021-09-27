WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 27

1 of 2

WWE aired a quick video package to show how this feud has unfolded thus far before we went live in the arena for Big E's entrance. Since MVP is out with an injury, The All Mighty was by himself. To keep it fair, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods stayed backstage, too.



Big E slapped Lashley in the face after he was backed to the corner, so Lashley unloaded on him with rights and lefts. The former champion stayed aggressive and choked him on the middle rope while delivering forearms to the head.

He took Big E out of the ring and ran his head into the ring post. Big E hit a belly-to-belly suplex on the floor right before the show cut to a break. We returned to see Lashley hit a flatliner for a two-count.

Big E countered a superplex attempt, but Lashley nailed him with a running forearm to knock him down to the floor. Big E hit a spear to knock Lashley off of the apron but stood up to see Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. They didn't attack but the momentary distraction allowed Lashley to hit a spinebuster.

Woods and Kingston ran down and began fighting with Benjamin and Alexander. They ended up in the ring and the ref called for the bell. Adam Pearce came out to book Lashley vs. Big E in a cage for later tonight.

Grade: B+

Analysis

This match embodied the phrase "Big meaty men slapping meat." Lashley and Big E came to fight and kept their feud strong with a competitive match.

The dirty finish was negated by Pearce booking them in a cage match for later in the show, but the best part about all of this is the reunion of The Hurt Business.

When MVP is back and the group is at full strength, they will reign supreme over Raw once again. This whole segment helped get the show off to a good start by getting the crowd pumped.