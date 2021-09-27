Ranking Sasha Banks’ Return and the Hottest Wrestling Storylines of the Week

0 of 6

Photo credit: WWE.com

Welcome to the newest edition of our ranking of the hottest wrestling storylines of the week, a weekly column that offers a snapshot of the best feuds and moments around the industry.

It’s truly a great time to be a wrestling fan. The week of Sept. 19 delivered another strong collection of programming. It felt like viewers got two pay-per-view events over the week with the two-night special, AEW Grand Slam, and WWE Extreme Rules.

Roman Reigns contributed some top-notch television matches on both Raw and SmackDown. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson produced an incredible non-title match on Dynamite.

Longtime fans will look back fondly on the excitement ahead of a big pay-per-view and the suspense around a follow-up for a new development on the night of. Of course, the high-profile matches and pageantry are a major draw, but the real meat and potatoes are the stories and happenings that create new memories.

As noted last week, it’s the alluring plots, heroes who are fun to root for, villains we love to hate, and the conflicts that define them. That’s what keeps us all invested. So, let’s take a look at how the biggest storylines rank this time around.