Ranking Sasha Banks’ Return and the Hottest Wrestling Storylines of the Week

Ranking Sasha Banks’ Return and the Hottest Wrestling Storylines of the WeekSeptember 27, 2021
Welcome to the newest edition of our ranking of the hottest wrestling storylines of the week, a weekly column that offers a snapshot of the best feuds and moments around the industry.
It’s truly a great time to be a wrestling fan. The week of Sept. 19 delivered another strong collection of programming. It felt like viewers got two pay-per-view events over the week with the two-night special, AEW Grand Slam, and WWE Extreme Rules.
Roman Reigns contributed some top-notch television matches on both Raw and SmackDown. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson produced an incredible non-title match on Dynamite.
Longtime fans will look back fondly on the excitement ahead of a big pay-per-view and the suspense around a follow-up for a new development on the night of. Of course, the high-profile matches and pageantry are a major draw, but the real meat and potatoes are the stories and happenings that create new memories.
As noted last week, it’s the alluring plots, heroes who are fun to root for, villains we love to hate, and the conflicts that define them. That’s what keeps us all invested. So, let’s take a look at how the biggest storylines rank this time around.
6. Sammy Guevara vs. Miro
Last Week's Ranking: N/A
Miro’s feud with his latest challenger for the TNT Championship made the list for the first time this week.
God’s Favorite Champion is firing on all cylinders right now. The Bulgarian star is having great matches, cutting phenomenal promos. It’s clear that he has a grasp of this character and how to use social media as another means to draw the audience.
His showdown with Sammy Guevara has been in the makings since the premiere of AEW Rampage. On that fateful night, the 35-year-old annihilated Fuego Del Sol and savagely ripped up the contract he hoped to earn.
Afterward, Guevara came down to the ring and revealed that his friend was indeed All Elite. On the Sept. 15 episode of Rampage, The Spanish God intervened after Miro won their rematch and continued to beat the luchador down after the finish.
The youngest member of The Inner Circle has seemingly been poised to secure championship gold for some time. He could believably be the next man to hold the TNT title but he will have overcome a dominant force to do so. It’s a classic David vs. Goliath-style matchup that will make for a fun match on Wednesday.
5. Naomi vs. Sonya Deville
Last Week's Ranking: N/A
Naomi’s ongoing tiff with Sonya Deville secured the fifth spot after a noteworthy segment on the latest episode of SmackDown.
This entry has been a bit of a slow burn starting with the Orlando native’s return to the blue brand on Aug. 27. In response, Adam Pearce’s assistance blew and even questioned how she measured up.
This exchange set up a series of backstage segments that culminated in an exchange where the two-time WWE SmackDown women’s champion pleaded her case for a match. For her troubles, Deville fined Naomi for insubordination.
On Friday, the former member of Team B.A.D. marched down to the ring and attempted to initiate an open challenge. Instead, The Pride Fighter emerged to shut it down, causing Naomi to demand a match with the would-be authority figure.
Her potential opponent responded with a slew of jabs that were eerily similar to negative replies to hashtag #NaomiDeservesBetter. This is a smart way to finally give fans a satisfying resolution to that call to action.
There are even some evident racial undertones and references to respectability politics at play. After all, the WWE superstar continues to be discriminated against and punished for simply asking for an opportunity. Deville rewarded Charlotte Flair for doing much worse a few months ago.
The ex-MMA fighter hasn’t competed since her No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE with Mandy Rose at SummerSlam last year. This conflict with Naomi is an excellent way to build her up as a heel and create anticipation for her return to the ring.
4. Seth Rollins vs. Edge
Last Week's Ranking: 6
Seth Rollins’ mission to finish off Edge after their second match moved up to the fourth spot this week.
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say The Visionary is doing the best character work of his career right now. Rollins has proven to be a gifted heel during his time with WWE but he embodies this current persona.
The Drip God cut another captivating promo on the latest episode of SmackDown, continuing to provoke Edge into wrestling him for the third time. He took it a step further this time when he threatened to find The Rated R Superstar and beat him down in front of his wife and children.
As such, Edge took to Twitter to say he will see him next week. This storyline has ramped up over the last three weeks thanks to some stellar performances from Rollins. So much so, it’s a little strange that WWE didn’t schedule a stipulation match in time for the pay-per-view over the weekend.
It would’ve made much more sense to make this feud the Extreme Rules match as opposed to The Demon vs. Roman Reigns. Nevertheless, we can’t wait to see what’s next.
3. Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Last Week's Ranking: 5
Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo moved up to the third entry as it is undoubtedly the best story on Impact! at the moment.
These women have done a fantastic job building tension around this rivalry since Slammiversary. The Virtuosa makes a perfect foil for James and the former Knockouts champion represents a new target in her quest to cement her legacy.
The pull-apart brawl last week was a tremendous way to show just how far their quarrel has escalated. In the latest episode, Hardcore Country officially challenged Purrazzo to a title match at Bound for Glory on Oct. 23, 2021.
This is already a dream match but in two months Impact has managed to use Empowerrr and NWA 73 as a springboard to promote it. Their overarching story, which has been brewing since July, is what makes the company’s Knockouts division such a consistent example of how to book women’s wrestling well.
2. Roman Reigns vs. the World
Last Week's Ranking: 3
This may be an unpopular move after the events of Extreme Rules but Roman Reigns’ reign as WWE universal champion landed at second this week.
Yes, the outcome of his title defense against “The Demon” Finn Balor was extremely predictable after WWE announced that The Tribal Chief will face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel next month. Even worse, the finish to their match was astonishingly similar to the lapse in judgment that ultimately damaged The Fiend.
However, Reigns still had an impressive week at the office, starting with double duty on Raw into fresh matchups. The New Day vs. The Bloodline was an outstanding opening match. Later, the main event pitted The Head of the Table against Bobby Lashley and the new WWE champion, Big E.
On Friday, the Samoan star took on Montez Ford in a stellar main event. The match with Balor on Sunday was solid but that ridiculous finish will likely leave a bad taste in many viewers’ mouths.
Once again, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts because the story WWE is telling is so good. Although Reigns came out on top in his three appearances, he escaped by the skin of his teeth.
Big E had a spectacular showing against him and The Demon was mere seconds away from landing a Coup de Grace to capture the universal title. The Beast Incarnate is also around the corner with lingering questions about Paul Heyman’s loyalty left unanswered.
Even if the 36-year-old defeats Lesnar, Big E seems like his likely opponent at Survivor Series, and The Demon could seek revenge. All in all, there is plenty to look forward to as WWE continues to set up multiple opponents for its top star.
1. Sasha Banks’ Return at Extreme Rules
Last Week's Ranking: N/A
Sasha Banks’s return at Extreme Rules secured the top spot this week following a brief absence.
This is a curious entry because it’s so hard to judge what to expect here. The Legit Boss was set to challenge Bianca Belair in a highly-anticipated WrestleMania rematch at SummerSlam. However, WWE oddly announced that she wasn’t cleared to compete at the last minute, resulting in an even stranger decision.
Becky Lynch returned instead and unceremoniously beat The EST of WWE for her title within seconds. On Sunday night, The Blueprint reentered the fray and attacked both Belair and Lynch, forcing a DQ finish.
Straight away, her appearance garnered more engagements on WWE’s Twitter account than any other occurrence throughout the night. The clip of her interference SmackDown Women’s Championship match accrued 176,000 views, which is more than any of the other videos posted during the event.
Banks vs. Belair still has plenty of steam left thanks to their work together earlier this year. It’s difficult to predict how The Man will figure into all of this but there is clearly no love low between her and her fellow horsewoman.
WWE didn’t do itself any favors at The Biggest Party of the Summer but this wasn’t a bad way to reintroduce the angle with The Boss. In fact, this could be the shot in the arm blue brand’s women’s division needs right now.