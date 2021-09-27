3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 3 Win

1 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

It's no secret that tight end Darren Waller is the No. 1 option for quarterback Derek Carr in the Raiders passing attack. They didn't have a clear top wide receiver entering the season, and Waller is a top-tier playmaker at his position. That's why he had 10 catches and was targeted 19 times in the 2021 opener.

However, Las Vegas can't give the ball to Waller on every play without becoming too predictable. It needs other pass-catchers to step up and become reliable options. And that's what seems to now be happening.

The Raiders spread the ball around on Sunday, as Bryan Edwards (three catches for 89 yards), Henry Ruggs III (four catches for 78 yards) and Hunter Renfrow (five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown) all had solid showings. Waller contributed as well, notching five receptions for 54 yards, but it was a more balanced approach by Las Vegas.

For Edwards and Ruggs, it's been a positive for the Raiders to see them showing improvement in their second season in the NFL.

"Both of those guys had big days today against one of the better secondaries in pro football," Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden said. "The fun thing for me is I see these young guys really coming alive. I see a different look in their eyes. I see a different confidence."

If this is a sign of things to come, the Raiders offense could soon reach another level in the near future.