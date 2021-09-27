3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 3 Loss

1 of 3

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Mac Jones' stats did not look impressive at the end of Sunday's game. The Patriots' rookie quarterback went 30-for-51 for 270 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He was sacked twice and had a passer rating of 55.2 in the loss.

But the rest of New England's offense didn't do much to help Jones. It couldn't establish the running game, and Jones ended up as the team's leading rusher with 28 yards on six carries. Damien Harris was held to 14 yards on six carries as the Pats finished with 49 yards on the ground.

Jones may have thrown three interceptions, but one of those wasn't his fault. Early in the third quarter, one of Jones' passes hit tight end Jonnu Smith in the hands, but Smith couldn't haul it in and it got intercepted by Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins.

"Me and him, we're not always going to have perfect days. Nobody is," Jones said, per Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston. "I think it's more about just getting that connection in practice and the timing. That comes with reps. We've kind of been together for a few weeks now, and we've just got to keep growing and turn the page on some of the bad things we did but also learn from them."

So while Jones has some areas in which he can improve, the Patriots' offensive line needs to do a better job of protecting him, and their receivers have to catch the passes that Jones puts on the money. If that had happened Sunday, Jones would have had a better day.