Sasha Banks Return Sets Up Dream Match and More Hot Takes from WWE Extreme RulesSeptember 27, 2021
Sasha Banks Return Sets Up Dream Match and More Hot Takes from WWE Extreme Rules
The Boss is back and she has come for what is hers.
Sasha Banks returned Sunday night at Extreme Rules, attacking both Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch as she seeks to re-establish herself as the top competitor in the blue brand's women's division. The execution of the return and the manner in which it went down suggests a three-way feud over the SmackDown women's title, something that should absolutely appeal to fans.
The Boss' appearance was, arguably, the most buzzworthy moment of a surprisingly good pay-per-view.
It was also one of several occurrences to inspire hot takes in the wake of the extravaganza.
Alexa Bliss Proves Smoke and Mirrors Approach Is Unnecessary
Whoa, you're only smoke and mirrors!
Or so that one guy's theme music once exclaimed. Sunday night at Extreme Rules, though, Alexa Bliss proved she was anything but.
The former five-time women's champion reminded fans why she held those titles, setting aside the voodoo and mind games that had been such an immense part of her character for the last nine months and delivering a fun, competitive wrestling match with current Raw women's champion and division measuring stick, Charlotte Flair.
Bliss was effective as the underdog babyface, overcoming Flair's offensive and putting herself in a position to win late. She was crisp with her move set, turned on the intensity when necessary, and hung every step of the way with the woman many feel is the very best at what she does.
Unfortunately, The Queen would take the victory and ruin Bliss' doll Lily in the process, but not before Bliss proved that all the sports entertainment, supernatural mumbo jumbo that has oftentimes bogged her character down over the last year was entirely unnecessary for her to perform at a high level.
Throw in the destruction of the doll and the breakdown Bliss experienced post-match and the potential is there for a character reboot. Considering how good Bliss was here as the straight babyface challenger, it might be a refresher that comes at exactly the right time.
Damian Priest Continues Momentous 2021 with Show-Stealing Title Defense
It is easy to forget that Damian Priest arrived on the main roster just nine months ago.
The Archer of Infamy has enjoyed a whirlwind year, competing in the Royal Rumble, teaming with Bad Bunny in victory at WrestleMania, surviving a zombie apocalypse the next month and capturing the United States Championship from Sheamus in August at SummerSlam, so it should have been no real surprise to anyone when he added a show-stealing title defense to his already sparkling resume.
Priest successfully defended his championship against Jeff Hardy and the aforementioned Celtic Warrior, doing so in a red-hot triple threat match that had fans in Columbus hanging on every near-fall late in the match. Sheamus rocked Hardy with a Brogue Kick that eliminated him from the equation but left himself open to a schoolboy rollup as Priest secured the W.
The win is yet another accomplishment in what has already been a banner year for Priest. The New York native has far exceeded expectations and has set himself up to be a legitimate main event star in the coming year. Who knows where he might head in the Draft but if he retains his title through this coming Friday and next Monday, he figures to remain on Raw.
Where depth at the top of the card is already an issue.
Said depth should only benefit him as he looks to ascend to the top of the business.
Sasha Banks Return Sets Up Main Event-Worthy Triple Threat Match
Sasha Banks returned from the deep, dark abyss known as "creative's got nothing for you" to attack Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, resulting in disqualification on a show called Extreme Rules but setting up a legitimate dream match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Maybe we should have expected The Boss' return when cameras picked up Banks' name on Belair's jacket Friday night. Right there alongside Bayley's, it was a reminder that The EST has already knocked off two of the Four Horsewomen, Banks coming on wrestling's grand stage.
The Boss sought revenge for that defeat back at SummerSlam but unknown circumstances resulted in her removal from the event and Lynch stepping in to fuel the current feud with Belair.
Banks' return Sunday not only sets her on a collision course with Belair, but it also lays the groundwork for a dream triple threat match with a ton of moving parts.
First, we have the established feuds between The EST and Banks and Lynch. Then there is the side story of Lynch taking advantage of Banks' misfortunes and jumping her in line for a title shot. Now that The Man is the champ, The Boss has the opportunity to take it from her.
Add to that the talent involved and you have what amounts to the promise of a great match. A main event worthy match that WWE should absolutely explore putting in that position on a card.
Belair has been booked as well as any Superstar in the company since her magical rise to the top of the women's division back at Royal Rumble. Banks and Lynch are legitimate G.O.A.T.s. They are stars that the fans treat as such. Let them shine in the most prestigious spot on any card and the result will be reflective of all three's excellence.
Overproduced Finish Puts Damper on Surprisingly Strong PPV
Extreme Rules was a pay-per-view that far exceeded pit-of-hell expectations and was progressing along just fine, culminating with a Universal Championship Match between Roman Reigns and "The Demon" Finn Balor.
The hard-hitting, chaotic, Extreme Rules main event featured big bumps, hard hits and Reigns masking up before brawling in the crowd (he's the REAL hero here), before a giant spear from The Tribal Chief sent Balor crashing through the timekeeper's position.
WWE just could not leave well enough alone and let what had been a great main event to that point come to a logical and appropriate conclusion.
Instead, Balor was revived by the heartbeat that played over the PA system. His body convulsing, he rose to his feet and unleashed hell, beating everyone's ass before setting up for the Coup de Grace that surely would win him the Universal Championship.
Then, came the hijinx.
As Barlor rose, the ropes gave out from underneath him and the challenger fell to the mat, clutching his knee. Reigns, recovered, delivered the spear to end the match and retain his title.
Sure, the finish was absolutely devised to protect Balor's Demon persona in defeat. While that is admirable, it is the constant overthinking and overbooking of finishes in situations like this that prove so damn self-defeating.
The entire pay-per-view, a show the talent worked damn hard on to make up for the decidedly lackluster creative that preceded it, ended with a thud because the company had booked itself into a corner with one of the participants and didn't know how to get itself out.
Here's an idea: don't get yourself in that situation in the first place.
Did Extreme Rules need The Demon? Absolutely not. Balor could have had the same outstanding main event match with Reigns, ate a superkick from an interfering Uso and lost the match. It wouldn't have hurt him, if only because the Bullet Club founder has a knack for staying over.
Instead, WWE got fancy, booked The Demon and then had to figure out a way to both protect him but beat him at the same time.
The nonsense with the ropes and the total lack of explanation as to exactly what the hell just happened was not it.
Reigns, as the standard-setting champion, deserved better than having another show-defining main event ruined by a finish that fans will look back on as one of the worst of the year.