Sasha Banks Return Sets Up Dream Match and More Hot Takes from WWE Extreme Rules

Credit: WWE.com

Sasha Banks returned from the deep, dark abyss known as "creative's got nothing for you" to attack Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, resulting in disqualification on a show called Extreme Rules but setting up a legitimate dream match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Maybe we should have expected The Boss' return when cameras picked up Banks' name on Belair's jacket Friday night. Right there alongside Bayley's, it was a reminder that The EST has already knocked off two of the Four Horsewomen, Banks coming on wrestling's grand stage.

The Boss sought revenge for that defeat back at SummerSlam but unknown circumstances resulted in her removal from the event and Lynch stepping in to fuel the current feud with Belair.

Banks' return Sunday not only sets her on a collision course with Belair, but it also lays the groundwork for a dream triple threat match with a ton of moving parts.

First, we have the established feuds between The EST and Banks and Lynch. Then there is the side story of Lynch taking advantage of Banks' misfortunes and jumping her in line for a title shot. Now that The Man is the champ, The Boss has the opportunity to take it from her.

Add to that the talent involved and you have what amounts to the promise of a great match. A main event worthy match that WWE should absolutely explore putting in that position on a card.

Belair has been booked as well as any Superstar in the company since her magical rise to the top of the women's division back at Royal Rumble. Banks and Lynch are legitimate G.O.A.T.s. They are stars that the fans treat as such. Let them shine in the most prestigious spot on any card and the result will be reflective of all three's excellence.