Season Predictions for Every Top 2022 NBA Free Agent

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

With media days in the rearview and training camps opening all over the league, the 2021-22 NBA season is nearly upon us.

And while a number of big-name players signed new contracts or extensions this offseason, a few stars could still crash 2022 free agency.

For some, there isn't much they might do this season to prevent them from getting a max deal. Others could help or hurt their value over the next nine months.

Breakout performances, signs of aging, good or bad health and more can move the needle. And below, you'll find predictions on exactly how those needles will move for the top 10 players who can enter free agency.