The Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE Extreme Rules

The Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE Extreme RulesSeptember 27, 2021
WWE Extreme Rules 2021 was all about the present and future of the company. Everyone came to compete on a short card that gave full time to every match.
Those that rose above the pack and picked up special wins were the wrestlers that left this show all the better. They looked like stars no matter what.
Those that fell were those that left Extreme Rules without gaining anything. Even with a massive spotlight, they could not make the most of it.
Damian Priest stood tall on a massive night where his WWE United States Championship was on the line against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.
Most of the women found themselves falling short including Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Carmella. Finn Balor also fell woefully short in the return of The Demon to attempt a major upset of Roman Reigns.
Extreme Rules had much potential, but it did not end up going well for many of the absolutely best.
Losers: LIv Morgan and Carmella
Few women have been so frequently disrespected by WWE like Liv Morgan. A talented and popular woman, she has had matches cut short or simply cut entirely over recent years. Her best friend was released just as The Riott Squad was poised to finally win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Carmella has only improved as a performer since she once women's champion, yet WWE has refused to reward her with a better run with the gold. She is still just a stepping stone for the women WWE cares about more.
While Morgan pulled off a big win over Carmella, this was only after her match was relegated to the Kickoff. On an hour-long pre-show, the two got less than eight minutes, so it was not even about giving them a chance to show what they can do.
One of the running stories was that Liv Morgan had only competed once on pay-per-view in a singles match in her career. However, the Kickoff is not equivalent to competing on the main card. WWE has repeatedly thrown together a match at the last minute for the Kickoff.
It would have made more sense for New Day vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos to work the Kickoff, even while Big E is the WWE champion. It was a contest thrown together at the last minute.
Morgan may finally get a push after years of disrespect, but that push started slow because WWE made a promise to put her on a PPV and backtracked at the last minute.
Loser: Alexa Bliss (RIP Lilly)
Alexa Bliss wanted the Raw Women's Championship, and she bit off more than she could chew to get it. Charlotte Flair overwhelmed her and used Lilly to distract The Goddess to take the win.
It was an important moment for Bliss. She had a chance to be crowned with her current gimmick, completing a journey to the women's title after several years on the mend from repeat concussion issues. Instead, she was mocked by the end of this match.
The loss was bad enough, but Lilly was also ripped apart afterward. This leaves many questions for the future of Bliss. Can Lily be sewn back together? Is Lilly truly just a doll or something more that will get back at The Queen?
WWE has built this angle to meet some kind of climax. Either Bliss will evolve beyond this character, or she will double down. While she can still be the one to defeat Charlotte in response to what happened here, she certainly felt like a loser at Extreme Rules.
The Goddess' gimmick has been hit-or-miss with the WWE Universe. Some might cheer for the end of the angle, but it is most important that WWE do something natural rather than throw away a story with so much story behind it over the past year.
Winner: Damian Priest
Damian Priest faced two veterans and former United States champions in Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, and he got the rub from both. He pinned The Celtic Warrior again. The Charismatic Enigma put him over afterward for a pro-Hardy crowd.
The Archer of Infamy has been a clear priority for WWE since he arrived on the red brand, and his title win was a big part of that. He feels like the true number two face on Raw behind just Big E.
Priest has potential to truly add a new level of excitement to the US title that fans have rarely seen in the past few years. He is an absolute future mega star. Each win solidifies that all the more.
Hopefully, he can move on from Sheamus to fresh opponents. Priest has so many rivals left on Raw before the WWE Draft. After it, he should have dozens of new opponents that could help bring him to the next level.
Some interesting names include Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and more. The Archer of Infamy is ready.
Loser: Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair was so close to regaining the SmackDown Women's Championship. She had the crowd fully behind her. She countered everything in Becky Lynch's arsenal. However, as she prepared for the KOD, Sasha Banks ruined the moment.
The EST deserved better than this kind of ending, especially on a night like Extreme Rules. If the plan was always for The Boss to come back, this should have been an Extreme Rules match from the start, and Banks could have cheated Belair out of a win cleanly.
Instead, arguably the best match of the night was unceremoniously interrupted by a non-finish that makes everything that came before matter less. The Boss was allowed to entirely invalidate the action.
There were plenty of ways to make Banks' return memorable. This did not work. Belair especially suffered for it. It does not save her from a loss that the match was invalidated by a disqualification. It just shows it was all a tease.
At some point, The EST will need to either gain her title back or lose in the middle of the ring to The Man. It will happen. The match will likely be even better as Lynch and Belair got a warm-up on PPV.
This should not have been a warm-up though. It should be remembered purely as one of best matches of either woman's career.
Loser: "The Demon" Finn Balor
Finn Balor had never lost as The Demon as a member of the Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown roster. It was his trump card. The jolt he needed to be absolutely unstoppable, yet when it mattered most, he fell again to Roman Reigns.
While The Usos had to get involved and the rope had to mysteriously break to save The Head of the Table, the end result was that The Demon was just a stepping stone to Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.
WWE put so much into the return of The Demon. He could have faced anyone. Putting him against Reigns was the only way that he could conceivably lose. Worse yet, WWE pulled out plenty of bells and whistles only to fall at the finish line.
The company even used odd red lighting (reminiscent of the worst days of The Fiend) and played entrance music during the match to seemingly rejuvenate The Demon at his lowest. All of that should have meant something. Instead, it was just set up for the top rope to collapse.
Balor is better than a second-fiddle challenger behind The Beast Incarnate. If he was going to lose here, there should have been a better story to tell.
WWE put him over to an extent, but they also sold Kevin Owens in losses to Reigns. Now, KO cannot get out of a feud where he gets beaten down by Happy Corbin. Will Balor suffer a similar fate in the coming months?