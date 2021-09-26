The Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE Extreme Rules

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 was all about the present and future of the company. Everyone came to compete on a short card that gave full time to every match.

Those that rose above the pack and picked up special wins were the wrestlers that left this show all the better. They looked like stars no matter what.

Those that fell were those that left Extreme Rules without gaining anything. Even with a massive spotlight, they could not make the most of it.

Damian Priest stood tall on a massive night where his WWE United States Championship was on the line against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.

Most of the women found themselves falling short including Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Carmella. Finn Balor also fell woefully short in the return of The Demon to attempt a major upset of Roman Reigns.

Extreme Rules had much potential, but it did not end up going well for many of the absolutely best.