B/R Belts: Top WWE, AEW Performances for the Week of Sept. 26

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

It was a momentous week for All Elite Wrestling, which presented four hours of television from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York that was headlined by a dream match between Bryan Danielson and world champion Kenny Omega as well as CM Punk's first free TV match in seven years.

It should be of no real surprise to anyone then that those three competitors earned significant recognition in this week's edition of B/R Belts.

The AEW stars dominated headlines, thanks to performances that left fans enthralled and inspired, but they did not manage to sweep this week's belts.

WWE still had a few stars pick up titles, thanks to their efforts on Raw and SmackDown.

Who were they and just how dominant was AEW on the heels of its monumental week of programming?

Find out now with this recap of the week that was in professional wrestling.