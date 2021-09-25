Winners and Losers from Week 4 of College Football

2 of 11

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Clemson's chances of playing for a national championship this year were already on life support after the Week 1 loss to Georgia. The good news about that game is it was close, but the bad news was the Tigers were not going to get another chance to face a Top 25 opponent for the rest of the season. Even if they won out, there was a non-zero chance they would get left out of the top four.

But those dreams of winning out and winning over the CFP selection committee? Dashed at the hands of North Carolina State in a 27-21 double-overtime clash.

As has been the case all season, the story here was Clemson's inability to move the ball.

The Tigers had an 80-yard touchdown drive (65 if you subtract the 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty against NC State) in the first quarter and another 80-yard touchdown drive in the fourth. Aside from that, though, they had just 39 yards of total offense at the end of regulation.

And, listen, props to the Wolfpack, which has been very good on defense thus far this season. Even in their road loss to Mississippi State, they held the Bulldogs to 316 yards of total offense and just two offensive touchdowns. They also shut out South Florida and almost blanked Furman.

But this is Clemson we're talking about. During their now-snapped eight-game winning streak against NC State, the Tigers averaged 42.9 points and eclipsed 400 yards of total offense in each game, usually by a wide margin. Running rampant against the Wolfpack defense was essentially one-thirteenth of their annual path to the College Football Playoff.

Instead, with several key defenders sidelined by injury, Clemson was the defense that seemed helpless. Devin Leary matched a career-high with four passing touchdowns, and NC State went 11-of-21 on third downs, simply destroying Clemson in time of possession.

So, yes, stick a fork in Clemson, which has already suffered multiple regular-season losses for the first time since 2014. Considering the Tigers also just barely won that game against Georgia Tech last week, there's really no valid argument for this team to be ranked right now. (They probably still will be since dropping from No. 9 to unranked pretty much never happens. But they certainly won't be in my Top 25 ballot.)