Quick Takes: Punk's Next AEW Opponent, WWE Extreme Rules, Shayna Baszler, More

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Even in the wake of All Elite Wrestling's historic week of Grand Slam action in New York City, there are still plenty of questions about what the immediate future holds and how the company can continue to capitalize on all of its buzz.

CM Punk, who has generated nothing but hype since returning to wrestle for AEW in August, will surely factor into the promotion's most prominent plans. He bested Powerhouse Hobbs in his first match on television since leaving WWE in January 2014 and may already have his next opponent lined up.

Before we find out who Punk has in his sights, fans have WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view to look forward to Sunday night. The idea that it will host only one namesake match is disappointing, but the card has promise and should exceed expectations.

More exciting than the event itself is the apparent prospect of Shayna Baszler going back to being the dominant force she once was in NXT. Her destruction of Nia Jax on Monday's Raw gave the audience hope that big things are on the horizon for her and that she's finally going to be booked like a legitimate threat again.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will tackle this renewed push for Baszler being long overdue, Extreme Rules losing its luster, who should be the one to unite The Dark Order and more.