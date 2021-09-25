The Demon Sends Roman Reigns Violent Message and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

Lynch came out at the top of the show looking like a smug heel as she rewatched footage of her attacking Belair last week during her homecoming celebration with Kane. It was hard to tell how much was real and how much was editing, but the crowd gave her some decent heel heat.

She was salty that nobody threw her a party when she returned and won the title in record time less than a year after giving birth. She tried to justify her actions by saying WWE runs by the law of the jungle and she had no choice.

Belair came down and looked as confident as ever as she danced around The Man while her music played. She talked about all of the things she has done while Lynch was away. She made sure to brag about being able to do all of it much quicker than Lynch did.

The EST offered her hand, but Lynch responded with a slap to the face. Belair came back with a flurry of punches and the Kiss of Death before leaving up the ramp.

While it was great to see Belair get the upper hand, this probably means she is going to lose on Sunday. WWE has a habit of booking the loser of a PPV bout to look strong right before the match because management thinks it makes the outcome less predictable. In reality, it has been the opposite for a long time.

They put a lot of emphasis on how quick their SummerSlam match was, so it felt like this might have been building to the announcement of an Ironwoman match. Maybe we will still get that down the line.