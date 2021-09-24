AEW Rampage Grand Slam Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

This week's two-hour Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage was filmed at Arthur Ashe Stadium following Wednesday's Dynamite, so you may have already seen some spoilers prior to the show.

CM Punk worked his first TV match in seven years this week against Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. This match came about after Punk was attacked while doing commentary last week.

We also saw Adam Cole's first in-ring performance with AEW when he teamed up with The Young Bucks to battle Christian, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager took on Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, Anna Jay faced Penelope Ford, The Lucha Bros teamed up with Santana and Ortiz to take on Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade, and Minnoru Suzuki teamed up once again with Lance Archer against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's supersized edition of AEW Rampage.