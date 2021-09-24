AEW Rampage Grand Slam Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Rampage Grand Slam Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsSeptember 25, 2021
This week's two-hour Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage was filmed at Arthur Ashe Stadium following Wednesday's Dynamite, so you may have already seen some spoilers prior to the show.
CM Punk worked his first TV match in seven years this week against Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. This match came about after Punk was attacked while doing commentary last week.
We also saw Adam Cole's first in-ring performance with AEW when he teamed up with The Young Bucks to battle Christian, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.
Chris Jericho and Jake Hager took on Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, Anna Jay faced Penelope Ford, The Lucha Bros teamed up with Santana and Ortiz to take on Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade, and Minnoru Suzuki teamed up once again with Lance Archer against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's supersized edition of AEW Rampage.
CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
Rampage kicked off with CM Punk's first TV match in seven years against Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. Hook was with Hobbs to provide some backup.
Punk went right after the big man with a running dropkick and started working him over with strikes. The Straight-Edge Superstar took Hobbs down and flipped Hook off.
Powerhouse was able to take Punk down for a quick two-count when Hook distracted him from the apron. Hobbs laughed at the CM Punk chants as he whipped him from corner to corner.
Hobbs had control for quite some time before Punk began to make a comeback. He hit a flurry of strikes and a swinging neckbreaker followed by his trademark running knee in the corner.
He dropped a Macho Man elbow for a two-count. They had a rough landing when Punk went for a hurricanrana from the top rope but recovered quickly.
Hobbs ran into Hook when Punk moved and the distraction allowed Punk to hit the GTS for the win.
Grade: B
Analysis
Punk sold well for Hobbs and made him look like a dangerous powerhouse while he was in control. He even made it believable that he could lose a few times.
They worked a good big man vs. small man bout that allowed both of them to show off some of their signature moves.
The hurricanrana was a little sloppy but everything else looked good. This is a combo a lot of fans are probably hoping to see again at some point, but Hook is where the real intrigue lies.
The Young Bucks and Adam Cole vs. Jurassic Express and Christian
Cole and The Young Bucks were out first for their trios match against Christian, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. As usual, Cole got a huge pop for his entrance.
Christian started off against Matt Jackson and seemed to big-brother him a bit before the tag team champion used his quickness to turn things around.
Jungle Boy tagged in and managed to fend off both Bucks to send them out of the ring. He had a quick staredown with Cole and chased him around the ring until the Bucks superkicked him in the face.
We returned from a break to see Jungle Boy make a desperate tag to Luchasaurus. The big man came in and immediately asserted his dominance over his three smaller opponents.
Cole saved Nick Jackson from taking a finisher from Jurassic Express and turned the match in his team's favor. All six men paired off and started trading punches.
The Young Bucks took out Christian and Jungle Boy while Cole nailed Luchasaurus with a few kicks and a Panama Sunrise. The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger before Cole finished him off with The Boom.
Grade: B+
Analysis
The reaction Cole received for his entrance was on par with the pop he got for his debut. The crowd loves this guy and isn't going to boo him as a heel anytime soon. AEW may want to do something about that soon.
The match itself was a lot of fun. Christian brought the technical expertise, Luchasauru brought the power and everyone else handled the aerial maneuvers and quick exchanges.
Some of the sequences they put together were great and showed off the versatility of everyone involved. This match didn't have anything to complain about other than possibly a few too many shenanigans from the people at ringside, but that is a minor quibble.
The Men of the Year vs. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager
Dan Lambert accompanied Page and Sky to the ring for their match against Jericho and Hager of The Inner Circle.
Sky and Jericho locked up to kick off the action. Sky got one takedown and celebrated prematurely, allowing Jericho to take control and hit a big back suplex.
We returned from a break to see The Men of the Year in control of Hager. The MMA fighter backed Sky to the corner but wasn't able to capitalize before his knee was taken out.
The Demo God got the hot tag and hit a few big moves on Sky including a Lionsault for a two-count. Hager came back in and almost beat Sky before Page made the save.
Lambert tripped Hager and Sky rolled him into an inside cradle for the win.
Grade: C+
Analysis
The announcers plugged the martial arts experience of Sky and Page during their entrance. Both men did things during the match that seemed more MMA-focused, too. AEW really wants to push them as legit fighters with this Lambert alliance.
This match was decent, but it felt like everyone was holding back a bit. It never reached that next level you expect from guys like Sky and Page.
Having all of the American Top Team guys show up to save Lambert and beat down Jericho and Hager was an interesting way to end things. It will be interesting to see if any of these MMA athletes ever work actual matches in AEW.