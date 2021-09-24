The Official Bleacher Report WWE Staff Predictions for 2021 Extreme Rules

1 of 8

The Usos vs. The Street Profits

Q: Pick a stipulation of your choice and explain why it would be perfect for these two teams in this match.

The Usos and The Street Profits are two of the best tag teams in WWE right now and their feud has been incredible.

With one of them likely to switch brands during the upcoming draft, the best possible stipulation for their bout would be a 2-out-of-3 Falls match. While both teams would look strong as they pick up pinfall victories over the other, the most important factor would be that the losing duo would still have credibility when they switch to Raw.

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

Q: What stipulation would make this match more exciting?

Instead of a stipulation, I would give the match an actual storyline the WWE Universe can get behind.

These two talented women deserve more than what they've been handed by WWE Creative. Since this match is happening with the little build it was given, I would give these two Superstars a tables match stipulation and 12-14 minutes to create a bout that gives their characters more credibility in the eyes of the fans.

In reality, the match will probably have no stipulation and only get six minutes.