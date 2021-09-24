The Official Bleacher Report WWE Staff Predictions for 2021 Extreme RulesSeptember 24, 2021
The Official Bleacher Report WWE Staff Predictions for 2021 Extreme Rules
- Roman Reigns vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor (Universal Championship)
- Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- The Usos vs. The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss (Raw Women's Championship)
- Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy (U.S. Championship)
- Carmella vs. Liv Morgan
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeMango)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Don_Wood)
Extreme Rules used to be the one night of the year when every match on the card had a hardcore stipulation. Judging from this year's lineup, though, that gimmick no longer applies.
Here is a rundown of the card as it stands, according to WWE.com:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff writers think everything will go down. Here's our lineup of contributors:
Donald Wood
The Usos vs. The Street Profits
Q: Pick a stipulation of your choice and explain why it would be perfect for these two teams in this match.
The Usos and The Street Profits are two of the best tag teams in WWE right now and their feud has been incredible.
With one of them likely to switch brands during the upcoming draft, the best possible stipulation for their bout would be a 2-out-of-3 Falls match. While both teams would look strong as they pick up pinfall victories over the other, the most important factor would be that the losing duo would still have credibility when they switch to Raw.
Liv Morgan vs. Carmella
Q: What stipulation would make this match more exciting?
Instead of a stipulation, I would give the match an actual storyline the WWE Universe can get behind.
These two talented women deserve more than what they've been handed by WWE Creative. Since this match is happening with the little build it was given, I would give these two Superstars a tables match stipulation and 12-14 minutes to create a bout that gives their characters more credibility in the eyes of the fans.
In reality, the match will probably have no stipulation and only get six minutes.
Graham Matthews
Liv Morgan vs. Carmella
Q: What stipulation would make this match more exciting?
Seeing as the entire card is lacking gimmick matches (which was the whole point of the Extreme Rules PPV years ago), almost anything would make this match more interesting.
We've seen Morgan and Carmella face off countless times this year, so maybe making it a Falls Count Anywhere contest would be best. That way, Carmella can't get herself counted out the way she did on SmackDown last week.
Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
Q: In an ideal situation, who gets the win and who takes the pin?
Priest only won the title a month ago at SummerSlam, so I'd have him reign as champion a little longer and retain on Sunday.
It's awesome seeing Hardy back in an important match on PPV, but I assume he's only involved to take the pin here. That way WWE can save Sheamus vs. Priest one-on-one for the future if it wants to revisit that.
Kevin Berge
Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss
Q: Let's say Bliss wins. Lay out the best scenario for this match to end with her hand held high and why it would work.
The antics of Bliss are certain to come into play when she faces Charlotte, but it is important that The Goddess looks like a wrestler who can compete on The Queen's level. This should be an aggressive and intense fight between two top women.
Nearing the end of the match, Lilly can come into play as the final distraction. Charlotte would rip up the doll rather than take the victory, and that moment of hesitation would allow Bliss to swoop in for the clean win. Raw can then focus on the supernatural shenanigans that The Queen has set in motion.
The Usos vs. The Street Profits
Q: Pick a stipulation of your choice and explain why it would be perfect for these two teams in this match.
I can't get the idea of an Usos vs. Street Profits ladder match out of my head. While that could still come at the next WWE TLC event, it would be fantastic no matter when these two went to war.
Montez Ford is a highlight-reel performer who could do some crazy stunts off a ladder. The Usos have proved what they can do against top teams in this format before. It would steal any show.
Anthony Mango
Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
Q: In an ideal situation, who gets the win and who takes the pin?
Priest gets the win as there's no need for him to lose his title this fast, particularly to either Sheamus or Hardy.
Either could take the pinfall just fine with no problems, but The Celtic Warrior might as well be the one. That way, if Hardy moves over to SmackDown in the draft, he hasn't lost as much steam and can challenge Roman Reigns at least for a one-shot.
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
Q: What should Lynch do during this match to solidify herself as the top heel on SmackDown?
Lynch absolutely has to cheat to win. She cannot come out of this clean. It has to be an obvious cheating scenario, too, and not up for debate like holding Belair's tights or something.
Let's see The Man not only try to get a count-out and disqualified to retain (assuming their match does not become a gimmick that wouldn't allow for those things) but also get away with doing something like hitting Belair with some brass knuckles.
The key is to have a competitive match but make sure The EST of WWE doesn't look weak again and for Lynch to not have any advantage of surprise so that she just cheats.
Chris Mueller
Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
Q: In an ideal situation, who gets the win and who takes the pin?
Priest hasn't been champion for long, so he needs to retain to keep building momentum after his first few defenses proved to be great matches. Sheamus can afford the loss, but Hardy's popularity would make it easier for him to rebound, so it should be him.
Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss
Q: Let's say Bliss wins. Lay out the best scenario for this match to end with her hand held high and why it would work.
Bliss will likely use some of her weird antics to defeat Charlotte, but the majority of the match should be spent reestablishing her as a competitive wrestler.
The Goddess is athletic and talented, so she should not have to rely solely on gimmicks. Once she has the advantage, she can do something goofy with Lilly.
Erik Beaston
Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor
Q: Has announcing Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel already spoiled the outcome of this match, or does Finn Balor have a chance to dethrone The Tribal Chief?
Announcing the Crown Jewel match ruined the outcome of this one.
Demon or not, Balor always faced an uphill climb. Reigns is the dominant champion and his date with Lesnar looms large. It is the most obvious, big-money match the company has at its disposal.
Vince McMahon isn't going to let Balor derail that, and he proved as much by announcing the Crown Jewel showdown before the Irishman falls to The Head of the Table.
Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss
Q: Let's say Bliss wins. Lay out the best scenario for this match to end with her hand held high and why it would work.
Given the current state of her character, the only way Bliss could conceivably win the match is to use mind games and mental warfare to beat Flair.
The Queen has already asked her where the old Bliss is, only for the No. 1 contender to reiterate that she's happy with who she is. If WWE is going to get cinematic here, The Goddess proving it by relying on her theatricality and deception is the only way to go about things. It stays true to the storyline, no matter how flawed that story is.
Jeff J
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
Q: What should Lynch do during this match to solidify herself as the top heel on SmackDown?
I think she needs to win the match in the most heelish way possible: Cheat, distraction finish, use every dirty trick in the book to discredit her babyface antihero persona. Either that or cause herself to be disqualified by her actions or outside attacks.
Lynch with a heel faction would be an interesting look.
Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor
Q: Has announcing Brock Lesnar vs. Reigns at Crown Jewel already spoiled the outcome of this match, or do you think Balor has a chance to dethrone The Tribal Chief?
The mega-spectacle that is Crown Jewel makes any matchup possible and free from the need of a championship being at stake to ensure the interest of fans in attendance.
Reigns and Lesnar can headline in Saudi Arabia to justify WWE's business arrangements overseas, but I don't think that eliminates the possibility of Balor reclaiming the title.
Predictions
- Reigns (DW, GM, KB, EB, AM) vs. Balor (JJ, CM)
- Charlotte (DW, GM, EB, AM) vs. Bliss (KB, JJ, CM)
- Morgan (DW, GM, KB, EB, JJ, AM, CM) vs. Carmella
- Lynch (DW, GM, KB, EB, JJ, AM, CM) vs. Belair
- The Usos (DW, KB, EB, AM) vs. Street Profits (GM, JJ, CM)
- Priest (DW, GM, KB, EB, JJ, AM, CM) vs. Sheamus vs. Hardy
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.