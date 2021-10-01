Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2021-22 Season

0 of 30

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

NBA superstars are the biggest determinants of their team's success. Nothing matters more than the health and performance of a top option.

But you didn't come here to read a rundown of the obvious. You already know Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo hold the fates of franchises in their hands. Instead, we're here to highlight a player that sits a lower in his team's hierarchy but has the potential to significantly influence the season. We're not quite at "as he goes, so goes the team" levels, but we're close.

These are players who've shown flashes but still bring considerable uncertainty into the year ahead. Most have upside, some carry health questions and all will be critical in determining whether their team maximizes its potential.

These are the NBA's X-factors.