UFC 266 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC 266 is just around the corner and anticipation couldn't be much higher.

The card, which goes down this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be topped by a long-awaited featherweight title fight between once-beaten champion Alexander Volkanovski and dangerous challenger Brian Ortega. Co-headlining honours, meanwhile, will go to a second title fight, as dominating flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on streaking challenger Lauren Murphy.

As if those two title fights weren't enough to drum up interest, the UFC 266 main card will also feature the return of Nick Diaz, who will end a hiatus of almost six years to battle former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler, whom he knocked out way back in 2004.

Beyond that compelling scrap, the UFC 266 main card will be rounded out by a heavyweight contender clash between Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik and a flyweight showdown between Cynthia Calvillo and Jessica Andrade.

Who comes out on top in these blockbuster scraps? The staples of the Bleacher Report combat sports team have consulted their crystal balls. Keep scrolling for our predictions.