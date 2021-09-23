Predicting 2021 WWE Extreme Rules Match Results That Will Anger Fans

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The content quality competition between All Elite Wrestling and WWE is ramping up every week, leaving fans wondering what Vince McMahon and company have up their sleeves for the 2021 edition of Extreme Rules.

From Becky Lynch being positioned to successfully defend her title against Bianca Belair, to Roman Reigns being booked to hand Finn Balor's beloved Demon character a pay-per-view loss, the WWE Universe is on a collision course with disappointment.

Here are the Extreme Rules match outcomes that are destined to anger fans.

Roman Reigns vs. 'The Demon' Finn Balor

One of the biggest fan favorites in WWE today is Balor, and his Demon character is part of the Superstar's allure. The problem on Sunday will be the painted version of the Irishman is likely to take a devastating loss.

Instead of protecting the Demon, WWE Creative will protect the Tribal Chief.

Reigns and his heel character have been booked to near-perfection over the last year, but that doesn't negate all the poor storytelling and development that followed the universal champion for years. The WWE Universe still harbors hard feelings, and handing Balor a loss will make this outcome unbearable for some.

While there is little doubt Reigns will walk out of Extreme Rules with the championship still around his waist, the hope is Balor isn't simply cast aside like Cesaro, Kevin Owens and other fan favorites who were fed to The Tribal Chief.

The best the WWE Universe can hope for is that Brock Lesnar gets involved on Sunday and costs The Demon the match, setting up both a storyline with Reigns for Crown Jewel and a future bout against Balor.

Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss

There are few fans who will question the ability of Raw women's champion Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in the ring or on the mic, but the storyline involving Lilly, Charly and some of the hokiest horror angles ever has been terrible at best.

At Extreme Rules, The Queen will likely be booked to just retain, giving the WWE Universe no distinct end to a forgettable feud.

The most disappointing part for fans is that Bliss is a failed knockoff of the Bray Wyatt/The Fiend-type characters and the world they encompassed. While The Goddess was excellent while he was around, the program quickly went downhill when he was released, and it is now a shell of what the fans once enjoyed.

Bliss is a talented all-around performer who deserves better than being fodder for Charlotte as she prepares for her likely champion vs. champion match against Becky Lynch at Survivor Series.

The Queen winning will make fans mad, but at least the storyline should be over. Hopefully.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair had climbed the ladder and finally reached the top of the SmackDown women's division before Lynch returned to WWE programming and treated the beloved champion as nothing more than a glorified jobber.

On Sunday, the WWE Universe will be big mad when The Man beats her again.

The biggest cloud hanging over Extreme Rules is the WWE draft in October and the impact it will have on the short-term booking. With major stars likely to change brands, it's possible The EST of WWE is moved to Raw as part of an effort to make her the face of the women's division on the red brand.

Raw desperately needs a top face in its women's division and there are few better in the business right now than Belair. With Lynch destined to stay on the blue brand to appease the brass at Fox, The EST is destined for a loss at the PPV and a move to Monday nights.

