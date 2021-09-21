3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Win

0 of 3

The Green Bay Packers were blown out in Week 1, and there were times on Monday night when it seemed like an 0-2 start was inevitable.

The Packers struggled to corral the Detroit Lions offense early, and Detroit took a 17-14 lead into halftime. However, some halftime adjustments, a second-half surge and four Aaron Jones touchdowns allowed Green Bay to walk away from its home opener with a 35-17 victory.

While the final result was encouraging, this was far from a perfect game. The Packers, right now, are a flawed team. The defense was awful in the first half, and had Detroit converted on a 4th-and-1 attempt late in the third quarter, this could have been a tied game heading into the fourth.

Green Bay should feel good about the win, but it should also know it has work to do to be a title contender. Here are three other takeaways from the Packers' Week 2 win.