USWNT vs. Paraguay: Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2021 Friendly

The United States women's national team plays its second game against Paraguay in five days on Tuesday.

The USWNT rolled to a 9-0 victory in its first clash with the South American side in Cleveland.

Tuesday's match takes place inside the new TQL Stadium, which is the home of Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.

USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski should use the second of the two September friendlies to work in more of the younger players in the squad around Carli Lloyd.

Lloyd, who announced her retirement after the Tokyo Olympics, scored five times on Thursday and she should be poised to score more goals as she makes her third-to-last appearance on the international level.

USWNT vs, Paraguay Info

Date: Tuesday, September 21

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

Preview

The final result should never be in question on Tuesday night.

The Americans will likely roll to a multi-goal victory much like they did in Cleveland.

Lloyd opened the scoring of the 9-0 victory in the third minute and then she proceeded to score on three more occasions in the first half.

The USWNT midfielder is using the games against Paraguay and two October contests versus South Korea as her farewell tour from the international stage.

Andonovski should give Lloyd as many minutes as she can handle to put on a show in front of the American fans during that span.

The USWNT manager can use Tuesday's match as another chance to give some fringe players important minutes.

Andi Sullivan, Mallory Pugh and Sophia Smith were all called into the September camp after a few players from the Olympic roster were ruled out due to injuries.

Sullivan and Pugh started the first match against Paraguay and Smith came off the bench to finish off the lopsided result.

Although there is a massive gap in quality between the two sides, Andonovski can use Tuesday's match to see where those three players fit into his future plans.

The USWNT needs to bring in younger stars to take over for Lloyd and eventually Megan Rapinoe in the next World Cup cycle.

Smith is the perfect player to eventually fill that void. She has six goals and an assist for the NWSL's Portland Thorns this season.

Since everyone else on the roster is a known quantity, it will be hard for Andonovski to have any major takeaways from the contest outside of how the three non-Olympians work their way into the squad.

The USWNT should once again roll and have the result decided by the end of the first half. The Americans led by six goals at halftime of last week's meeting.