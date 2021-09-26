Final Picks for Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Match Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

In 2020, Extreme Rules was dubbed a horror show. In 2021, the biggest horror has been the sheer lack of emphasis put on gimmick matches that give this event its name.

For the most part, it's seemed as though WWE just wants to get this show out of the way, skip straight to the draft and Crown Jewel and then move on. Most of the selling points are purely that Becky Lynch will wrestle a real match for the first time in over a year and that Finn Balor has on his face paint.

Nevertheless, in typical fashion, the Superstars are talented enough that they may save Sunday's show and turn it into something worthwhile.

Along with that prediction, what else could fans be in store? Who will walk away victorious in all the matches?

Before the pay-per-view kicks off at 7 p.m., let's go through one last round of predictions for Extreme Rules 2021.