NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Marc Gasol and Warriors

The 2021-22 NBA season tips off in less than a month.
Yes, for real.
It doesn't seem long ago the offseason was awash with activity, from Russell Westbrook's jaw-dropping trade to the Los Angeles Lakers to Kyle Lowry taking his talents to South Beach. To be honest, it doesn't feel that long ago when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were busy winning the world title.
Regardless of how it feels, the next hoops marathon is arriving soon. Maybe that's why the rumor mill is still buzzing. Let's dig into the latest rumblings.
Sixers Hoping to Have Ben Simmons at Training Camp
The Philadelphia 76ers have reasons for not trading Ben Simmons yet.
The 25-year-old has requested a deal and informed the team he has no intention of coming to training camp, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, but the Sixers haven't budged. In fact, they're apparently hoping he might soften his stance.
While he's still not expected to report to training camp, the Sixers "remain intention on trying to convince Simmons to report," per veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein.
If teams aren't meeting the Sixers' asking price for the Australian, that probably won't change as long as he's away from the team. Therefore, it's in Philly's best interest to have him around the team, working his game and potentially convincing a suitor he still has centerpiece potential.
But what's in it for Simmons? He almost certainly has no future with the franchise—the Sixers have been shopping him all offseason—and it's not his job to repair his trade value.
Marc Gasol an Option in Golden State
This offseason, Marc Gasol has been traded by the Los Angeles Lakers and bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies. It's not entirely clear what his next step will be.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic called the 36-year-old "a name to watch" for the Golden State Warriors and added the team might have signed him last offseason if not for Klay Thompson's Achilles injury before free agency.
The Warriors have an open roster berth to play with and could use more size, skill and certainty at the center spot. James Wiseman had a rough rookie season that ended with a meniscus tear, and Kevon Looney will always be held back a bit by his 6'9", 222-pound frame. Gasol, a 6'11", 255-pounder, could be perfect for this center group with the basketball IQ and passing ability that coach Steve Kerr has often prioritized in his offense.
One interesting note: A Gasol-Warriors union doesn't have to become official this offseason to happen. As Slater noted, Golden State could clear a roster spot midseason should the Spaniard see a path to playing time on a title contender.
Warriors Working Out Veteran Guards
The Warriors are light on experience around the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green trio. For a team hoping to play its way into the championship race, there are more than a few unproven commodities on its roster.
There seems to be some interest in balancing that out. While Golden State is limited in what it can (or wants to) spend, the team will reportedly audition several veterans this week with the hope of adding a big and two guards for training camp, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.
Spears reported Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and former Warrior Quinn Cook are among the players being auditioned. He added there is "sincere interest" in Thomas, a two-time All-Star who has been plagued with injuries and limited to just 87 games the past four seasons combined.
The Warriors at least have an interesting mix to choose from. A healthy Thomas is a potent scorer, Bradley is a pesky defender and Cook is a sharpshooter. Each probably wears a specialist label at this point, but given Golden State's budget constraints, the front office should understand it can't reasonably hope for more.