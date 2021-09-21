NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Marc Gasol and Warriors

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have reasons for not trading Ben Simmons yet.

The 25-year-old has requested a deal and informed the team he has no intention of coming to training camp, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, but the Sixers haven't budged. In fact, they're apparently hoping he might soften his stance.

While he's still not expected to report to training camp, the Sixers "remain intention on trying to convince Simmons to report," per veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein.

If teams aren't meeting the Sixers' asking price for the Australian, that probably won't change as long as he's away from the team. Therefore, it's in Philly's best interest to have him around the team, working his game and potentially convincing a suitor he still has centerpiece potential.

But what's in it for Simmons? He almost certainly has no future with the franchise—the Sixers have been shopping him all offseason—and it's not his job to repair his trade value.