WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 20

Credit: WWE.com

Big E shocked the world with his WWE Championship victory over Bobby Lashley a week ago and looked to keep momentum on his side when he teamed with New Day brethren Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to battle SmackDown's Universal champion Roman Reigns and tag team champions The Usos in a blockbuster six-man tag team main event.

The contest headlined a show that also featured a high-stakes match between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, the women's tag team titles up for grabs and all of the final hype for Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view extravagnaza.

Who emerged victoriously from the night's top matches, what storyline developments did WWE have in store for its fans and would Big E be able to do what few have done and blemish Roman Reigns' win-loss record?

Find out now with this recap of the September 20 broadcast.