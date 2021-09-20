WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 20

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 20September 20, 2021
Big E shocked the world with his WWE Championship victory over Bobby Lashley a week ago and looked to keep momentum on his side when he teamed with New Day brethren Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to battle SmackDown's Universal champion Roman Reigns and tag team champions The Usos in a blockbuster six-man tag team main event.
The contest headlined a show that also featured a high-stakes match between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, the women's tag team titles up for grabs and all of the final hype for Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view extravagnaza.
Who emerged victoriously from the night's top matches, what storyline developments did WWE have in store for its fans and would Big E be able to do what few have done and blemish Roman Reigns' win-loss record?
Find out now with this recap of the September 20 broadcast.
Match Card
- Six-Man Tag Team Match: The New Day (WWE champion Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. The Bloodline (Universal champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown tag team champions The Usos)
- Raw Women's Tag Team Match: Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Natalya and Tamina
- Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus (If Hardy wins, he is added to the United States Championship Match at Extreme Rules)
- Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax
The New Day Kicked Off Raw
New WWE champion and the reunited New Day kicked off the show, hitting the ring to a big pop.
Big E thanked the fans for their response to his title win and shed light on his late friend Brodie Lee, drawing chants of "Brodie." He mentioned the business they have with The Bloodline tonight, only for Roman Reigns and The Usos to make their way to the ring.
Commentator Corey Graves hyped the match as one to behold before heading to break.
Grade
A
Analysis
Big E is absolutely ready to be the face of this company. He is dynamic, energetic and he can bring emotions when the time calls for it. Add to it an explosive in-ring style and you have a guy who is the well-rounded performer those in management hoped he would be when he first arrived on the main roster back in 2012.
The mention of Brodie Lee, and the chants that followed, was a beautiful moment and apropos considering how close he was to the late Superstar.
Reigns and The Usos interrupting heading into the commercial was absolutely the right call as it set the stage for the dream tag match just in time for the start of Monday Night Football.