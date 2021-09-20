3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 2 Loss

0 of 3

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

After embarrassing the Atlanta Falcons 32-6 in Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles fell back to earth a bit on Sunday. Philadelphia put up a valiant fight against a very good San Francisco 49ers team, but they ultimately lost 17-11.

While moral victories have no place in the NFL, the Eagles should still feel confident coming out of the loss. This appears to be a better team than the 2020 edition—on a variety of levels—and the Eagles are tied with the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys atop the NFC East standings.

Had a few more balls bounced Philadelphia's way on Sunday, the Eagles could easily be sitting at 2-0. It's a long season, and the playoffs are very much a realistic goal for this team.

Here's what we learned during Philadelphia's Week 2 loss to San Francisco.