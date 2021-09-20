3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 2 Loss

0 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers notched a big road win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, and they had high hopes for a 2-0 start heading into their home opener on Sunday. However, things didn't go nearly as well this week.

Pittsburgh's defense gave up 425 total yards as the Steelers couldn't get back in the game late while falling to the Las Vegas Raiders 26-17 at Heinz Field. After winning its first 11 games of the 2020 season, Pittsburgh suffered its first loss much earlier in 2021.

The Raiders are 2-0 after they beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, so perhaps this will end up being a case of the Steelers losing to a team that is poised for big things this season. But there are some issues that Pittsburgh will need to correct to produce positive results itself.

Here are three takeaways from the Steelers' Week 2 loss.