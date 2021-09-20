Updated WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Match Card and Predictions Ahead of Go-Home Raw

2 of 3

The Universal Championship will be on the line Sunday when Roman Reigns defends against "The Demon" Finn Balor. What might have been a dramatic championship clash between the seemingly insurmountable Head of the Table and an alter-ego that has yet to lose in a WWE ring has been undermined by the company's announcement that Reigns will battle Brock Lesnar for said title on October 21 in Saudi Arabia.

In announcing a match of that magnitude for a show that typically demands high-profile title matches, it has rendered the main event of Extreme Rules essentially meaningless. Fans already know that Reigns will somehow knock off Balor and cash his ticket to Crown Jewel a few weeks later.

Not only does the advertised main event for September 26 lose its value, but The Demon persona loses its aura.

The face-painted alter-ego has been protected by WWE over the last five years, shielded from defeat as it preserved one of the few special attractions it has left. The company, in need of star power across the board, has deemed it expendable to the extent that it has announced another title match to take place after The Demon's opportunity, essentially deeming it secondary in nature.

Any drama that the Balor vs. Reigns match may have had is gone as no amount of face paint or parlor tricks will make up for the fact that fans already know a bigger, higher-profile title defense awaits Reigns after the show.

It is a detriment to Balor, to this persona that he has helped protect for so long and the company as a whole, which simply doesn't have a ton of attractions like The Demon running around to help spark interest and bolster cards.