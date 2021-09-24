AEW Stars in Danger of Losing Their Spot with Influx of New Talent

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

In the last month alone, All Elite Wrestling has recruited some major names to join their already-stacked roster.

The signing spree started with CM Punk in late August, marking his return to wrestling after over seven years away. It continued at All Out mere weeks later with the arrivals of Adam Cole, Ruby Soho and Bryan Danielson.

Of course, that's in addition to everyone else AEW has locked down to deals over the last year including Sting, Christian Cage, Paul Wight, Malaki Black, and Andrade El Idolo, among others.

AEW has been on such a hot streak with no end in sight that there's no telling when they'll reach max capacity for their roster. There can be teases from Tony Khan that the acquisitions aren't over yet, leaving fans to wonder what will happen to the "homegrown" AEW stars who haven't been getting as much television time lately.

There are plenty of people who were prominently featured on the card in AEW a year ago but have since fallen by the wayside for one reason or another. While right now simply may not be their time, it can also be argued that they've been overshadowed by AEW's recent influx of top-tier talent.

That isn't to say they can't bounce back, but the current spot of some of these stars isn't exactly encouraging. Thus, they are the most in danger of losing their push in favor of the many notable names AEW is enlisting at the moment.