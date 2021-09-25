Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Extreme Rules 2021

1 of 4

Drew McIntyre is waiting for something more. He had been WWE champion for almost a year until he dropped the title to The Miz at Elimination Chamber in February, but he cannot find a spot on the Extreme Rules card.

The Scot wanted a shot at Damian Priest and the United States Championship, but Sheamus ruined his opportunity. And he has not been the same since that loss.

McIntyre could be taking time off before returning in the WWE draft where he can get a refresh on a new roster. However, this could also be a moment to allow him to embrace his more aggressive side.

The Scottish Warrior was adored when he first turned babyface and carried the company through the coronavirus pandemic. However, his popularity has waned a bit after WWE made him too much of a family-friendly face.

Much like Roman Reigns, he could use a reset as a villain to regain the attention of the fans, so that his next run as a top face is all the sweeter.

That could begin by attacking Priest and Jeff Hardy during Sunday's Triple Threat match for the U.S. title. He could even decide to team up with Sheamus again, setting up a dangerous alliance that could dominate the main roster.